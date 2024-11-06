Winchester Journalism students up for radio award after election night scoops

Two University of Winchester journalism students have been nominated for a national radio award for their coverage of the General Election.

Molly Keane and Guy Nicklinson (pictured) reported live throughout election night from counts in Hampshire for a national student radio show.

Molly, a third year BA Journalism student, covered the count in Winchester and was the first journalist to announce the result in the early hours of the morning.

“I was also covering the count for ITN and they gave me a bonus because I beat Sky and BBC to the result,” Molly said.

“I really enjoyed the pressure of covering the count, I was just so focused on making sure I got the numbers correct for ITN.

“Even though I just played a small part, it was amazing to be part of such an historic event.

“I did live radio reports for the Vote24 radio programme and I’m so honoured to be nominated for a Community Radio award.”

Guy Nicklinson, a third year BA Sports Journalism student, covered the count for North East Hampshire and was the only journalist to interview the newly elected MP Alex Brewer after her dramatic victory.

Guy said:

“The adrenaline keeps you awake, as well as the sense that you are playing your part in something really historic.

“I spoke to the MP just after she was elected – and I was the only journalist to interview her.

“Afterwards I was absolutely buzzing – I was really grateful for the opportunity to work as a journalist even before I’ve graduated.

“I feel really honoured to have been nominated for my reporting on the Vote24 show – it was a team effort and I was so proud to have played my part in such an amazing programme.”

The students, who are both from Hook, will be attending the Community Radio Awards ceremony in Cardiff City Stadium on 16 November.

They have been nominated for their work on the Vote24 radio programme – a joint project by journalism students across the UK.

University students from 21 Broadcast Journalism Training Council (BJTC) courses joined forces for the General Election show.

Brian Thornton, course leader for Journalism at Winchester University, said:

“Reporting on a General Election is one of the most challenging things you will do in your journalism career and so what Molly and Guy have achieved is nothing short of extraordinary.

“The level of technical skill, maturity and editorial judgement they showed during their election reporting was so impressive.

“The fact that they were reporting live in such a pressurised situation just underlines what amazing journalists they already are.

“To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is an extraordinary achievement for Molly and Guy and we are incredibly proud of them.”