LIBF announces rename to Walbrook Institute London, reflecting expanded educational portfolio

Historic City institution adopts a name inspired by London’s ancient River Walbrook, reflecting its evolution beyond traditional banking and finance education.

LIBF today announced its rename to Walbrook Institute London, reflecting its successful expansion beyond traditional banking and finance qualifications. The new name acknowledges the institution’s growing presence in fields with workforce gaps like business management and digital technology, while maintaining its acclaimed financial education offering under the LIBF brand.

The chosen name draws inspiration from the historic River Walbrook, which once flowed through the heart of the City of London, passing beneath what is now the Bank of England. Just as this ancient waterway was crucial to London’s development as a centre of commerce and industry, Walbrook Institute London represents the institution’s evolution in shaping professional education for the digital age. Founded in 1879 within the Square Mile, the institution’s roots are deeply embedded in the City’s financial heritage. The adoption of the Walbrook name maintains this strong connection to its birthplace and financial origins, while symbolising the flow of knowledge into new territories, much like the river that once served as a vital artery of London’s commerce.

Steve Hill, CEO and Vice-Chancellor of LIBF, commented on the significance of the rename:

“Our transition to Walbrook Institute London recognises the natural evolution of our educational offering. Just as the River Walbrook was essential to London’s growth as a global financial centre, our institution has grown beyond its traditional roots to embrace the interconnected worlds of finance, technology, and digital innovation. This new identity better reflects who we are today and our vision for the future.”

The institute’s course portfolio spans career-focused higher education programmes like business management alongside LIBF’s renowned banking and finance qualifications. This diversification builds upon the institution’s 145-year heritage of educational excellence in the City of London.

At the heart of the institute’s success is its commitment to learner-centric education. The institution’s proven flexible learning model enables professionals to upskill while balancing career and personal commitments, offering 24/7 access to learning resources, virtual classrooms, and on-demand content. This approach has already helped thousands of students globally advance their careers in both financial and technology sectors.

“Our learner-centric model has been key to our successful expansion into new areas,” added Hill. “The new Walbrook Institute London name reflects our commitment to continuing this approach. It shows how we’re embracing innovative teaching methods that allow learners to study at their own pace and on their terms, while recognising our home in The City.”

The rename to Walbrook Institute London marks a significant milestone in the institution’s evolution, which began in 1879 as the Institute of Bankers. While it has changed names over the years, more recently it was known as the London Institute of Banking & Finance (later shortened to LIBF). The organisation’s growth has mirrored the City of London’s development as a global financial hub, and this rename reflects its established position in preparing professionals for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow’s world.

While the institution will operate as Walbrook Institute London, its professional financial qualifications will continue under the LIBF brand, maintaining its trusted position as a leading provider of banking and finance education.