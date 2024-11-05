Lantra celebrates Green Careers Week showcasing surprising careers within the land-based and environment sector

Lantra is excited to announce that it will be celebrating Green Careers Week, alongside many other organisations, this year. Lantra will be highlighting some of the more surprising careers that people can have within the land-based and environment sector, aligning with the campaign theme of unearthing non-stereotypical green careers.

Working in partnership with Chevron Green Services, Lantra have been exploring the careers of some of Chevron’s operatives and supervisors, and hearing about what their day looks like, working on the UK’s road network.

When thinking of a person being an operative on the UK’s road network, careers in traffic management and road works, such as pipe and cable works, or pothole repairs, might come to mind. However, there are a lot of diverse careers working on the road network, including arborists, also known as tree surgeons, and landscapers.

Keeping the roads safe for the public to use is paramount for those working in the road network sector. With many of the high-speed roads, and urban roads, having trees and vegetation lining the sides, it’s important that the greenery on the network is managed well, including reducing risks to the public.

Commenting on the surprising careers in highways, Steph Stevens, Careers and Engagement Manager at Lantra, said:

“We know that many people use the road network every day; going to work, taking children to school, or going to the supermarket. However, the management of the natural environment surrounding our roads isn’t always seen.

“That’s why for Green Careers Week, Lantra have teamed up with Chevron Green Services to show the surprising careers that exist within the highways industry.”

Commenting on the Green Careers Week Campaign, Dan Taylor, Operations Director at Chevron Green Services, said: “It’s great to be working with Lantra on the Green Careers Week campaign. The natural environment that surrounds our road network is so important, and we at Chevron Green Services play our role in actively managing this ensuring the natural environment is thriving whilst keeping our road network safe for all users.”

Alongside the work of the arborists and landscapers, maintaining the green environment, Chevron Green Services also work with ecologists ensuring that habitats are managed to a high standard, and that any works that do take place have minimal impact on species that live in the environments that surround the road network.

Some wildlife species, such as bats, badgers, and great-crested newts, are protected by law and their habitats must be managed to a very high standard, before any maintenance works take place. Through teamwork and collaboration, arborists and landscapers work with ecologists to support species and protect their habitats and environments, causing minimal impact where possible. Throughout Green Careers Week, Lantra will be posting engaging and insightful content about the surprising green careers within the highways industry on social media. They will also be sharing more insightful videos as a documentary series on YouTube.