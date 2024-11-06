Unlocking Opportunities – Ep1 – Labour’s first 100 days in office

Welcome to Episode 1 of Unlocking Opportunities, a new livestream season in partnership with FE News and NCFE. Episode 1 is exploring Labour’s first 100 days in office and what this has meant for Further Education, Skills and Employability.

The season is hosted by Michael Lemin from NCFE and Gavin O’Meara from FE News. Episode 1 has Juliette Collier, National Director of Campaign for Learning and Anna Ambrose, Co-founder and director at Workwhile as guests.

The panel will be discussing some of the eye catching policy announcements made in the first 100 days of office, but also those that haven’t been made yet. The team unpacked more on the transformation from the Apprenticeship Levy to the Growth and Skills Levy, Skills England, Early Years and more.

Future episodes in the Unlocking Opportunities season include assessment and curriculum, NEETs and youth employment, essential digital skills, regional skills, professional development for the FE workforce, and creating inclusive training pathways, which are live at 10am every Thursday until the 12th December 2024.

Check out the video of Episode 1 of Unlocking Opportunities below: