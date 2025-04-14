Inspire the Next Generation at MTI’s 2025 Speed Networking Event

The MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) is calling on forward-thinking businesses in the engineering, technology, and automotive sectors to volunteer for its 2025 Speed Networking event a powerful initiative that connects young minds with the people shaping the future of STEM.

Following the success of last year’s event, where over 30 industry ambassadors from a range of businesses including HORIBA MIRA, Evera Recruitment and Intrepid Control Systems inspired 70 pupils from schools across the region, MTI is once again inviting businesses to take part in this high-impact, careers-focused day taking place on Friday, 13 June.

Participants will engage with pupils aged 12–14 through fast-paced, seven-minute conversations that give students a real-world glimpse into the wide range of careers available in STEM.

Held annually at MTI’s campus at the MIRA Technology Park in Nuneaton, last year’s event was attended by Bill Cullin, Chief Executive of Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council, and Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council’s Mayor Cllr Martin Walsh, culminated in a tour of the test track at MIRA’s 100km Proving Ground. In a survey following the event, nine out of ten pupils who attended said they would consider STEM careers.

MTI’s Speed Networking event not only raises the profile of participating businesses with their future talent pool but also gives each team a rewarding opportunity to ignite passion and ambition in young learners.

Lisa Bingley, Operations Director at MTI, said:

“Engineering and technology are transforming at lightning speed. By sharing your journey with the next generation, you help them visualise a future they may never have imagined. These early conversations can be life-changing — they create sparks that lead to lifelong ambitions.”

Aligned with MTI’s mission to drive innovation in automotive and advanced technology sectors, this event is an ideal opportunity for businesses operating in areas such as electrification, autonomous vehicles, AI, robotics, and future mobility.

Lisa added:

“By getting involved business leaders can directly inspire young minds and help shape the future STEM workforce, showcase their company’s expertise and culture to potential employees, network with like-minded organisations and gain visibility across MTI’s regional and industry-wide networks.”

MIRA Technology Institute represents a unique partnership between North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, as the lead partner, HORIBA MIRA, Coventry University, Loughborough University and the University of Leicester.

The Institute provides students with a bespoke curriculum aimed at satisfying an ever-increasing need for specialist skills in the UK automotive sector. The MTI has a particular focus on disruptive technologies, such as electrification and driverless cars, cultivating the skills necessary to operate at the cutting edge of automotive technology. It was built with £9.5m investment from the Government’s Local