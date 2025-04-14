City of Wolverhampton College students take pole position in automotive competition

Budding automotive technicians enrolled on courses at City of Wolverhampton College triumphed in a competition to test their industry skills and knowledge.

Two teams of students who are studying for Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Level 1 diplomas in automotive light vehicle service and repair at the college’s Wellington Road campus took part in the Automotive Technician Trophy, organised by college tutor James Hyde and sponsored by automotive supplier Valeo.

The challenge, which took place at the college’s new Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre, saw the teams compete against students from Heart of Worcester College and South and City College Birmingham and take first and third place in the competition.

Competitors pitted their skills in a range of practical activities, including tyre removal and replacement, brake pad replacement and inspection, and a pit-stop challenge, as well as going head-to-head on a racing simulator and participating in a guess the logo quiz and a health and safety fact finder.

The teams were put through their paces by Nathan Taylor, manging director of Walsall Wood Tyre and Service Ltd, with the college team winning first and third place, and Heart of Worcester College taking second position.

Zamaar Mehmood, aged 18, who was part of the winning team said:

“It was exciting to take part in the competition as it’s not something you do every day and it was great when we were announced as winners.

“Working against the clock meant we had to work as a team and use our communication and timekeeping skills throughout which will be good experience when we progress to jobs in the industry.”

Joshua Hartland, aged 17, who was in the third-placed team, added:

“I’ve always wanted to study for an automotive qualification and it was good to represent the college in the trophy challenge.

“The friendly competition between the teams was a good way of bonding with my classmates and I can take this forward to help me form working relationships with colleagues when I get a job in the industry.

“All the teams seemed evenly matched and we didn’t know how we’d done, so it was great when we were announced as one of the winners.”

All competitors received a range of merchandise from Valeo, including gloves and a magnetic tray, with the first-placed team being given the opportunity to attend the company’s UK headquarters in Redditch for a day of training.

The college’s new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre opened in September 2024 and is currently providing automotive training to around 140 students from beginner to advanced level.