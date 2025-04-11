ITPs Must Be Given the Tools to Deliver Post-16 Solutions at Scale

Independent Training Providers (ITPs) across the country are playing a critical and growing role in shaping the future of post-16 education. Whilst its well known that statistically independent training providers are delivering over two thirds of all apprenticeship programmes nationally, perhaps less well known is the impact that independent training providers are having on 16-19 education programmes for young people.

With the flexibility to respond quickly to labour market demands and rapidly pivot resources a combination of national, regional and local providers are demonstrating their importance in the post-16 education space. With innovative programmes aimed at young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) to sector specific and high-level skills and qualifications, independent training providers have the ability make a huge contribution to meeting the expected bulge in 16-19 numbers.

Meeting the demand

The post-16 capacity concerns previously highlighted in Leeds sparked a swift and effective response from Independent Training Providers, who stepped up to create new, much-needed education and training opportunities. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that Leeds is not an isolated case, concerns regarding growth funding and post-16 capacity has come to the fore in many recent articles and the ‘affordability’ calculator has far from reassured providers. Demand for post-16 education is growing rapidly across the country, and the system must now evolve to meet this challenge head-on.

Independent Training Providers have long been a flexible, responsive force within the skills system able to scale delivery up or down based on learner demand, often without the lengthy lead-in times or significant capital investment needed by larger institutions. However, as demand grows in priority sectors such as construction, engineering, IT, and digital media, all providers (Independent training providers included) must be supported to invest in facilities, equipment, and the workforce needed to deliver high-quality skills training over the short, medium, and long term.

Invest 2035, the government’s impending growth and skills strategy, will rely on a system that is agile, robust, and aligned to real labour market needs. Yet the specific skills that will be needed remain unpublished, leaving providers to prepare in the dark. For independent training providers to play their full role in meeting this demand, they must have equal access to capital investment, capacity funding and be treated as strategic partners—on par with colleges and other post-16 institutions.

Parity in Policy, Funding, and Investment

Access to 16–19 funding remains one of the most significant barriers facing independent providers. Many high-performing independent training providers are currently locked out of the funding system, either because they lack an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating or cannot meet regulatory hurdles that favour larger institutions. This is despite 77% of independent training providers now being rated ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’, according to Ofsted’s 2024 annual report—up 6% from the previous year and clear evidence of rising quality across the sector.

Independent training providers are essential contributors to the post-16 education landscape, demonstrating innovation and success in addressing capacity issues where they arise. ITPs deliver crucial programmes and qualifications that directly address the needs of some of the most disadvantaged and disengaged young people. By providing targeted education and wraparound support, they play a pivotal role in transforming lives and building pathways to employment and further education.

However, all too often, ITPs are either entirely overlooked or forced to access funding through subcontracting arrangements. This flawed approach limits their ability to deliver high-quality provision and support, as subcontracting reduces the available funding for direct delivery.

We urge Leeds City Council and Greater Manchester Combined Authority to break this cycle by ensuring that capacity funding is made accessible to all post-16 providers on a level playing field. ITPs are ready and waiting to deliver high-impact, life-changing programmes.

Flexibility Should Be Funded, Not Punished

Yet, the very characteristics that make independent training providers so accessible, shorter programme durations, multiple entry points, bespoke delivery models, are the same ones that can lead to reduced funding and limited access to growth. This is particularly troubling when we consider that many of these learners are among the most disadvantaged or hardest to reach.

With over 900,000 young people currently not in education, employment, or training (NEET), we cannot afford for the providers best placed to meet this demand being unable to reach them. Instead, the system should enable further flexibility in provider allocations, programme funding, and reconciliation, backed by guaranteed in-year growth, to give independent training providers the confidence to expand their offer.

A Call to Action

Independent Training Providers have shown that they can respond with speed, quality, and impact. But if they are to continue playing a central role in solving the post-16 capacity issues and delivering on national skills priorities, the policy environment must catch up with their potential.

Now is the time for parity in investment, recognition, and opportunity, so that independent training providers can help build the flexible, high-quality skills system.

We need to call for a transparent and inclusive approach to capacity funding distribution—one that recognises the essential role of independent training providers and provides them with direct access to the resources they need to continue making a real difference.

By Paul Stannard, AELP Senior Policy Manager