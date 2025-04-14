Bright Futures Ahead for Science Students
18 students from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) are holding offers to study medicine or veterinary science at university this September.
The College’s Medics, Dentists and Vets (MDV) tutorial support provision which is part of the wider GCS Honours programme, gives students who have expressed an interest in medical sciences, veterinary science, dentistry and pharmacy an opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to apply to their chosen university.
All 18 students benefitted from the College’s MDV tutorials as well as taking part in the Seren Academy, the Welsh Government’s programme to equip learners with the necessary tools to apply to leading institutions in Wales, the UK and across the world.
“This is a fantastic achievement for the learners who have all worked so hard over the course of their A Level studies,” says Assistant Learning Area Manager, Jess O’Driscoll. “It is also a huge testament to the dedication of our teaching staff who have played a huge role in this success – from helping with personal statement and reference writing, to interview prep, and providing incredible support both in and out of the classroom.”
The students are:
- Brooke Davies (formerly Cwmtawe Community School) who has been offered a place at the University of Surrey
- Ava Phillips (formerly Cwmtawe Community School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Jess Fowkes (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Ben Hawkins (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and University of Bristol
- Milly Jenkins (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) who has been offered a place at University of Exeter
- Sophie Peter (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Edward Spanner (formerly Bishopston Comprehensive) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
- Adina Zafar (formerly Olchfa) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University, University of Bristol, University of Exeter and University of Birmingham
- Steffi Saji (formerly Coedcae School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and University of Nottingham
- Asmaa Riaz (formerly St John Lloyd Catholic School) who has been offered a place at Lancaster University
- Kacper Rejniak (formerly St John Lloyd Catholic School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and University of Nottingham
- Rhiannon Reed (formerly Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and Bangor University
- Millie John (formerly Penyrheol Comprehensive) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and University of Exeter
- Ebony Johnston (formerly Ysgol Glan Y Mor) who has been offered a place at University of Exeter
- Sam Jones (formerly Ysgol Maesydderwen) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and the University of Sunderland
- Sebastien Maskell (formerly Ysgol Gyfun Maes y Gwendraeth) who has been offered a place at University of Plymouth
- Beth Plowman (formerly Pontarddulais Comprehensive School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University and Bangor University
- Ella Watkins (formerly St John Baptist Church in Wales High School) who has been offered a place at Cardiff University
