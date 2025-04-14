Bright futures ahead for science students

18 students from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) are holding offers to study medicine or veterinary science at university this September.

The College’s Medics, Dentists and Vets (MDV) tutorial support provision which is part of the wider GCS Honours programme, gives students who have expressed an interest in medical sciences, veterinary science, dentistry and pharmacy an opportunity to gain the skills and experience needed to apply to their chosen university.

All 18 students benefitted from the College’s MDV tutorials as well as taking part in the Seren Academy, the Welsh Government’s programme to equip learners with the necessary tools to apply to leading institutions in Wales, the UK and across the world.

“This is a fantastic achievement for the learners who have all worked so hard over the course of their A Level studies,” says Assistant Learning Area Manager, Jess O’Driscoll. “It is also a huge testament to the dedication of our teaching staff who have played a huge role in this success – from helping with personal statement and reference writing, to interview prep, and providing incredible support both in and out of the classroom.”

The students are: