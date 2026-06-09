Sunderland expert’s model boosts performance for UK and global businesses

An innovative business model developed by a University of Sunderland expert is driving better performance for companies in the UK and overseas.

The 5 Step Process Improvement Model is designed to help businesses deal with real-time commercial pressures by identifying a problem which is affecting performance and coming up with a commercially viable and innovative solution.

Dr Derek Watson, Associate Professor in Cultural Management at the University, has used the model within the food, technology, financial, manufacturing and shipbuilding sectors – working with businesses locally, nationally and even internationally in Panama and Inner Mongolia.

The model is currently being deployed in Quebec in Canada, and Helsinki and the Pori Shipyards in Finland. Organisations that sign up receive support from qualified academics with expertise in essential global consultancy skills.

They are provided with applied workshops and mentoring over three to five week half-day sessions either on site at the company or at one of the University’s three campuses in Sunderland, London and Hong Kong.

Key areas the model has been able to address are non-compliance, revenue gains, product quality and waste, organisational communications, organisational resistance to change, customer response times and enhanced innovative work cultures.

Dr Watson said: “Through our unique approach of using the skillset of our academics to utilise the model, we are able to identify and validate core challenges businesses face.

“By working with a cross section of staff from CEO’s and Directors to operational staff, we can establish the true costs the current problems are creating.

“This empowers employees to generate commercially viable solutions, which are then presented to their senior management, who then have the option to implement in the short, medium or long term.

“To date, all businesses have implemented such recommendations in the short term.”

The 5 Step Process Improvement Model developed by Dr Watson has now evolved into a 30 credit accredited Level 6 (final year) undergraduate module, which is an additional attribute to participating employees, who will receive a Level 6, 30 credit exemption to pursue a business degree at the University of Sunderland or another university of their choice.

Staff from Apexon, a leading AI, data and digital engineering company in Sunderland, successfully completed the module and were recently awarded with accredited certificates.

Allison Cummins, Senior Manager – Talent Development at Apexon, said: “We are highly encouraged by the potential impact of the programme. The learning has already sparked ideas with measurable organisational benefits, including reducing proposal development time, increasing client win rates, and shortening delivery timelines through the effective use of intellectual property (IP) hub templates, case studies, and accelerators.

“In addition, participants identified project opportunities that could improve employee retention, accelerate career progression, and enhance overall productivity.

“We would recommend the programme and extend our thanks to the University of Sunderland for delivering a high-quality learning experience with clear organisational value.”

Professor Alex Hope, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business and Technology at the University of Sunderland, who presented the certificates, said: “The 5 Step Process Improvement Model is exactly the kind of applied impactful work we want the Faculty of Business and Technology to be known for.

“It reflects the University of Sunderland’s deep commitment to civic engagement, supporting businesses in our region and on the international stage.”