Staff MOTs: The Early Intervention Tool Young Workers Need

Economic inactivity linked to long-term health conditions has now reached 2.8 million people in the UK, costing the country an estimated £212 billion per year in lost productivity, reduced tax revenue and increased welfare spending. Within this picture, young professionals and new starters are emerging as the most vulnerable group.

There is an undeniable divide emerging between younger and older workers, with younger workers facing a sharp combination of pressures, expectations and barriers to support. They are now the fastest-growing, disproportionately affected risk group for workplace mental health issues, reporting nearly eight times the rate of older colleagues. This is no longer a marginal welfare concern, but a structural problem embedded in the foundations of the UK job market.

The challenge is intensified by the scale of young people who are not currently in employment, education, or training (NEET) with the UK now recording one million NEETs aged 16 to 24. For employers, this represents both a warning and an opportunity. Without targeted support, an entire generation could drift further from the job market. However, with the correct interventions, they could become an incredible source of future talent and continue to be an integrated part of any company.

Why young workers need better mental health support

The latest TELUS Mental Health Index published by TELUS Health found that younger workers are twice as likely to want better mental health support but are concerned about stigma from others for seeking support.

This appetite for mental health support often leads to younger workers being perceived as a ‘lost generation,’ but they should instead be seen as an insightful and ambitious cohort who are seeking meaningful help. To better engage them, employers must prioritise mental health and psychological safety, with accessible resources like EAPs and virtual care. Attention needs to be paid to the fact that young people are crying out for this help.

Flexibility and autonomy are essential, as a sense of agency and purpose support optimum mental health. Equally important are clear development pathways, with opportunities for continuous learning, mentorship, and career progression for younger employees. They are also seeking a safe, open workplace where employees feel they can speak openly with managers without being judged, and receive the help they need, without friction. This is not entitlement, this is intuitive recognition of what a healthy work environment looks and feels like. By taking a holistic, human-centred approach, employers can create environments where younger workers feel supported, engaged and genuinely excited to come to work.

How staff MOTs can help

Recognising the scale of the problem, more than 250 of the UK’s largest employers have now signed up to Sir Charlie Mayfield’s Keep Britain Working Taskforce. This is a national effort that aims to reduce the number of people leaving work due to ill health and support those on long-term leave back to employment. The initiative is built on a simple principle: prevention is more effective than cure. To be effective in this, employers need ways to identify health risks, intervene before issues escalate and provide consistent support throughout an employee’s first months in the role.

In an update to this review, Mayfield has called for an introduction of staff MOTs. These structured health and wellbeing checks are a form of early intervention for new starters that are aimed at catching any issues that may arise and lead to dropouts down the line. The implementation of these staff health checks signals that employers are taking employee mental health seriously and ensures that support is embedded from day one.

If the UK is serious about tackling economic inactivity, it must start with the generation most at risk. Early intervention and ongoing programmes for young employees are the key to reducing long term problems relating to absence and mental health. Staff MOTs, stronger mental health support and genuinely human-centred workplace cultures are not optional extras, but essential tools for rebuilding a resilient, happy and productive workforce.

By Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research and Insights at TELUS Health