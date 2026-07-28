Creating opportunity through skills

The world talks constantly about skills shortages, economic growth and workforce mobility, but the conversations I had on my visit to India and Bangladesh reminded me that the real opportunity isn’t simply to train more people.

It’s to create training that genuinely changes lives.

During my visit, I had the privilege of meeting with government officials, funding organisations, employers, training providers, universities and strategic partners. Every discussion was different, but they all centred around one challenge:

How do we equip people with the skills, confidence and recognised qualifications needed to secure meaningful employment, while giving employers confidence that the people they recruit are competent, work-ready and internationally recognised?

In Bangladesh, many of our discussions focused on strengthening vocational education to support national economic growth while creating opportunities for people to access international employment. We explored how internationally recognised qualifications, robust quality assurance, employer engagement and digital skills records through the NOCN Skills Passport can create clearer pathways from learning into work.

A major part of those conversations was English language proficiency.

For many talented individuals, technical ability isn’t the barrier to employment communication is. Employers across construction, engineering, hospitality, healthcare, logistics and many other sectors increasingly require workers who can communicate confidently, understand health and safety instructions, engage with colleagues and customers, and integrate quickly into the workplace.

This is where ESOL plays a critical role. ESOL isn’t simply about learning English; it’s about improving employability, workplace safety, productivity and confidence. It enables people to access higher-skilled roles, adapt more quickly to new environments and build long-term careers, whether in their own country or overseas. For employers, it creates more effective teams, reduces communication risks and supports workforce integration.

When combined with vocational qualifications, ESOL becomes a powerful enabler of social mobility and economic development.

In India, many conversations focused on preparing a workforce capable of supporting major infrastructure, engineering and construction projects, both domestically and internationally. We explored opportunities across a wide range of sectors, from health and safety training to practical trades such as steel fixing, carpentry, masonry and construction plant operations – all critical skills that support growing infrastructure projects around the world.

One particularly exciting discussion centred on the development of an HGV driver programme in India, working alongside our industry partners to help prepare professional drivers with internationally recognised skills and standards. With demand for qualified HGV drivers continuing to grow across the UK and internationally, initiatives like this have the potential to create genuine employment opportunities while helping employers address workforce shortages.

As demand for skilled workers continues to grow across the UK, Europe, the GCC and wider global markets, employers are increasingly looking beyond qualifications alone. They want confidence in competence, professionalism, adaptability and the ability to contribute safely and effectively from day one.

One of the biggest takeaways from my trip was that vocational education is evolving. It’s no longer just about delivering qualifications.

It’s about creating an ecosystem where education, English language skills, health and safety, practical trade skills, assessment, employer engagement, digital credentials and employment pathways all work together.

When these elements are connected, learners gain far more than a certificate. They gain confidence, employers gain access to trusted talent, and countries develop workforces capable of supporting long-term economic growth.

Another recurring theme throughout my meetings was international workforce mobility.

Across construction, engineering, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare and logistics, countries face many of the same challenges. Employers need skilled people, while thousands of capable individuals are looking for opportunities to build better futures. The challenge is connecting the two through trusted qualifications, strong partnerships, language capability and clear employment pathways.

At NOCN Group, I believe we have an important role to play by bringing together internationally recognised qualifications, ESOL, quality assurance, digital skills solutions and employer partnerships to create training that leads to real employment outcomes.

The conversations in Bangladesh and India weren’t simply about qualifications. They were about opportunity.

Helping someone gain a recognised qualification is valuable.

Helping someone develop the language skills to thrive in a new workplace is empowering.

Helping someone gain practical trade skills, work safely and meet international standards creates opportunities that can transform entire families and communities.

Helping someone secure sustainable employment, support their family and build a better future has the power to transform lives.

Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly during my visit. I’m excited about the partnerships we’ve begun to build and, more importantly, the opportunities they have the potential to create.

The future of vocational education is about more than skills. It’s about creating opportunity, building confidence and opening doors to careers around the world.

By Gary Stringer, International Business Development Manager, NOCN Group