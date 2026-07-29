University of Derby among first UK universities licensed to operate in Greece

The Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports in Greece has announced that it has awarded the University of Derby a licence to operate in Greece under its new higher education framework.

Derby is one of only two universities from the UK to secure approval from the Ministry

Derby is one of only two universities from the UK to secure approval from the Ministry. Under the new licence, the University will initially deliver six undergraduate programmes including Business Administration, Applied Economics & Finance, Psychology & Behaviour, Early Childhood Education, English Language, Literature & TESOL, and Computing.

Sofia Zacharaki, Minister of Education, Religious Affairs, and Sports in Greece, said: “We are creating an educational environment that is more open, more extroverted, more connected to the world and a Greece that is not an exception on the international academic map, but a dynamic regional educational hub that attracts leading institutions and creates more opportunities for Greek students.

“At the end of the day, the goal is one: for every young man and woman to have more choices, more opportunities and more possibilities to plan their future here in Greece.”

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor & Chief Executive at the University of Derby, said: “We are proud to receive this licence and to have the confidence of the Greek Ministry and the Ministers. This licence is an important milestone for the University and our longstanding delivery in Greece.

“This Derby campus in Greece is a recognition of the quality of Derby’s academic provision, and it further strengthens our global presence.”

The new framework was introduced by the Greek Government to enable international universities to establish a recognised presence in Greece. It creates more opportunities for students to access an exceptional higher education experience, while supporting the country’s ambition to become a regional hub for higher education.

The University of Derby is now one of 11 non-state universities to have been awarded a licence, which builds on its longstanding engagement with Greece through its partnership with Mediterranean College. Based in Athens and Thessaloniki, the College has enabled students to gain University of Derby undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across a range of subjects.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Kathryn Mitchell, said: “For more than 15 years, the University of Derby has worked closely with Mediterranean College to provide students with access to a high-quality University of Derby education. This approval enables us to build on those strong relationships, strengthen our presence in Greece and create even more opportunities for students to benefit from the University of Derby experience.”

The approval comes during a landmark year for the University, as it was recently voted for by students as UK University of the Year in the 2027 Uni Compare rankings. Together, these achievements reflect Derby’s growing reputation for delivering outstanding student experiences, high-quality applied education and an expanding international presence.