Jisc visits Reading College to see Activate Learning’s award-winning AI and VR tools

Activate Learning’s Digital Education team was delighted to welcome representatives from Jisc to Reading College and University Centre on Monday 8 June to view its award-winning AI and VR tools.

Jisc is a non-for-profit member organisation who have been pioneering digital solutions for education and research for 30 years.

Robin Ghurbhurun, UK Managing Director, Further Education and Skills, Nations, Advice and Training, and Michael Norman, Customer Relations Manager at Jisc, visited the Kings Road campus to learn more about how Activate Learning has developed their AoC Beacon Award-winning AI tools.

During the visit, Robin and Michael saw how Activate Learning’s AI tools support learners progress and skills development (technical, professional and employability) and explored best practice around what’s working, what’s challenging and what Activate Learning is evidencing.

Robin and Michael viewed Activate Learning’s AI tools in practice, including live examples that improve learning, feedback and skills practice, early impact signals (quality, inclusion, workload, progression) and guardrails: data, academic integrity, accessibility, staff capability or CPD.

Members of Activate Learning’s Digital Education team took part in a JISC Partnership discussion to talk about what support Activate Learning would value from JISC including support for sector sharing, promotion and case studies.

Matt Clack, Group Head of Digital Education Development and Marc Challans, Group Head of Learning Environments, spoke about how they have developed VR tools to enhance students’ learning needs.

Reflecting on the visit, Robin Ghurbhurun, the UK Managing Director, Further Education and Skills, Nations, Advice and Training at Jisc, said: “Thank you to Activate Learning’s Digital Education for hosting such a focused and inspiring visit.

“It is easy to see why Activate Learning was recognised with this year’s AoC Jisc Beacon Award.

“The team demonstrated how their AI Tutor is already making a tangible difference to learners, supported by smart use of chatbot technologies and an ambitious investment in high-quality XR content across the curriculum.

“Activate Learning stands out for its clear strategy and its willingness to share learning with the wider sector, as colleges respond to shared challenges around skills, engagement, performance and the future of teaching, learning and assessment.”

Kim Blanchard, Interim Group Director of Digital Education and AI at Activate Learning, said: “The visit has been a great opportunity to showcase and discuss our direction of travel with our award-winning AI tools including our AI tutor, feedback assistants, proof of concept for our AI teaching coach.

“It shows the strength of our strategic and pedagogical decision making to support both our staff and students within Activate Learning.”