Double Sign Up for College Future Skills Pledge Partners

Stoke on Trent College has added two new organisations to its portfolio of Future Skills Pledge partners.

Materials development, testing and assurance firm Lucideon have signed the pledge, as have the North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust.

Stoke on Trent College is committed to ‘Partnerships with a Purpose’ – a key strategic priority detailed in the College corporate strategy, Skills Ready, Future Ready.

Lucideon will work at depth to help the College to shape the curriculum across STEM subjects, having already been part of the college’s Skills Advisory Panels. Moving forward they will offer site visits and work experience for STEM and Construction learners. The college is also exploring ways to support Lucideon’s apprenticeship delivery.

As part of the Future Skills Pledge signing, representatives from the College were given a tour of Lucideon’s Stone-based facilities and the chance to find out more about different parts of the business.

North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust have also committed to the pledge and will be supporting the college with second year placements for T Level Health students. Professionals from the trust are also keen to meet and support students from right across different levels in Health and Social Care.

Hassan Rizvi, Principal & CEO at Stoke on Trent College commented:

“We are really excited to have both Lucideon and North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust signed up as Future Skills Pledge partners.

“We’re looking forward to working more closely with Lucideon to inform and evolve our STEM courses to ensure our learners are work ready. The Combined Healthcare Trust will lend their industry expertise to our T Level Health learners initially, but will also look to support other Health and Social Care learners.

“Working with industry leaders will only enhance the courses we offer, and give our learners the best chance to gain employment in their chosen field.”

Kenny Laing, Chief Nursing Officer at North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to sign the future skills pledge with the College. Supporting the development of local people and contributing in partnership to the development of local partnerships and life opportunities is something to which we attach enormous importance. We look forward to deepening and developing our links with the College over the course of the coming year and beyond.”

Tony Kinsella, CEO at Lucideon commented,

“I am delighted that Lucideon is a partner with Stoke on Trent College, and we are able to sign the Future Skills Pledge. It is vital that our nation has the right skills for its growth mission; It is even more vital that we can help our people in the region acquire the necessary skills.

“I have to say that if all colleges of learning adopted the flexible, adaptable, and industrial focused approach to learning then we would have more of the skills for our nation, and more of our nation wanting to acquire those skills.”

Lucideon and North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust join Stoke-on-Trent City Centre BID, Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Carson Powell Construction and Carse and Waterman amongst others as Future Skills Pledge Partners for Stoke on Trent College.