Do we need to look to Wales for the Youth Guarantee Blueprint? | FE Soundbite 792

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week. Loads of cool articles this week. We have exclusives from the Welsh Skills Minister, FAB, AELP… some really cracking exclusive articles this week.

Do we need to look to Wales for the Youth Guarantee Blueprint?

How close will the Youth Guarantee be compared to the Welsh Young Person’s Guarantee?

We had a really cool article from Jack Sargeant, Welsh Government Minister for Skills, now what is interesting is that the Welsh Young Person’s Guarantee launched in November 2021… so it has had time to iron out creases, test it in Wales, add in some cool things like Careers Advice, but also support for young Entrepreneurs, also increase engagement in diversity in inclusion… how cool does that sound? Well they have been doing this in Wales since just after the pandemic.

Is Westminster and DfE ‘Magpieing’ some ideas from Wales?

So is Bridget Philipson and Jacqui Smith “magpieing” some ideas from Wales with the Youth Guarantee? After looking at Wales and reading Jack’s article.. it would seem a good idea to give this a ‘homage’ in the roll out.

When Qualifications No Longer Guarantee Employability

As AELP’s Paul Stanard highlighted we have 900,000 NEETs and ITPs need more flex to deliver programmes.

I loved Amelia Loveday’s article on Assessment for the Global Skills Economy: A Call to Educators .. particularly looking at these couple of stats from World Economic Forum and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) who highlight the urgency of the global skills crisis. By 2030, 170 million new jobs are forecast to be created, 92 million will be displaced, and 1.1 billion jobs will be radically transformed by technology.

We need Greater Ambition on the Curriculum and Assessment Review

Now looking at Daniel Green’s FAB article The Curriculum and Assessment Review: An Opportunity for Real Reform?… where he calls for greater ambition on the next stage of the Curriculum and Assessment review … after looking at Amelia’s article and the Hundo and City & Guilds report… you can understand why!

So I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week

Firstly, Wales’ Guarantee For The Next Generation: Building A Future One Opportunity At A Time By Jack Sargeant, Welsh Government Minister for Skills

Secondly, The Curriculum and Assessment Review: An Opportunity for Real Reform? By Daniel Green, Policy Director at Federation of Awarding Bodies(FAB)

Finally, ITPs Must Be Given the Tools to Deliver Post-16 Solutions at Scale By Paul Stannard, AELP Senior Policy Manager

NSCG Awarded £2.6 Million to Renovate Historic Stafford College Building By Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG)

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers