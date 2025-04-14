How Do We Bridge the Digital Divide in the Age of AI?

Digital skills have long been a key requirement for employability, evolving as technology advances. It recently struck me that it wasn’t long ago that “proficient in Microsoft Office” was a staple line found on most, if not all, CVs and applications for work.

As artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot become more prevalent, I therefore wonder how far off “proficient in writing prompts for AI” becoming the new norm is. This shift presents an urgent question: Are we at risk of leaving some of society behind?

The Great Digital Divide

For many, adopting new technologies and skills can be daunting. AI is moving rapidly toward the mainstream, yet for some, it still feels like science fiction. Those who struggle with digital skills are often the ones most at risk of being left behind, and this is a growing concern of mine.

Recently, my 72-year-old mother called to tell me that she’d been in touch with an airline and had become frustrated when she couldn’t communicate properly with the representative, only to realise she was interacting with an AI chatbot. She didn’t recognise the AI-driven prompts and became increasingly exasperated as the system failed to understand her responses.

This raises an important question: Should organisations improve their AI systems, or should users be better equipped to navigate AI-driven interactions? The answer is likely both. As AI becomes more embedded in our lives, those without the necessary digital literacy will face growing frustrations and barriers.

What are ‘Essential’ Digital Skills?

NCFE’s recent No One Left Offline report highlights significant gaps in essential digital skills, finding that 1 in 5 do not have the essential digital skills required to navigate modern life. But what does this really mean?

Sometimes ‘essential’ can be a synonym for ‘basic’, but a more accurate way to consider these skills are those that are required to function, operate, and thrive in a modern society. These skills go beyond simply knowing how to use a computer; they include the ability to confidently conduct transactions online, stay safe in digital spaces, and access key services.

As in the earlier example with my mum, they also include being able to recognise and effectively interact with AI. Plus, tasks such as registering to vote, booking a GP appointment, or applying for jobs are now primarily managed online, yet millions risk exclusion because they lack the necessary skills.

The consequences of digital exclusion are serious. A lack of digital skills can lead to isolation, reduced access to opportunities, and, increasingly, barriers to employment as AI becomes more embedded in the workplace.

Using AI at Work and the Expanding Divide

In the workplace, AI is seen as a powerful tool for increasing efficiency by automating repetitive tasks, providing instant feedback, and streamlining workflows. However, for employees who lack digital confidence, AI can feel like yet another challenge rather than a tool for success.

The No One Left Offline report highlights that one in five adults lacks essential digital skills, meaning they are already at a disadvantage in an increasingly digital-first job market. As businesses continue to integrate AI into their operations, this divide will only grow unless action is taken.

Employers must recognise that digital upskilling is not just about teaching employees how to use AI, but also ensuring they have the foundational digital skills to operate effectively in the modern workplace. Without this support, AI risks becoming another tool that deepens inequalities rather than driving progress.

Closing the Gap

Addressing the digital divide requires collaboration between government, education, and businesses. Beyond basic digital proficiency, people must also develop AI awareness and critical thinking skills to navigate an increasingly automated world safely and effectively.

AI has the potential to be a powerful force for good, but only if we ensure that everyone has the digital skills to engage with it. Without urgent action, the digital divide will continue to widen, leaving millions unable to participate fully in modern life.

Digital literacy must be a national priority, with targeted support for those most at risk, including young people and older adults, to ensure that no one is left behind in the age of AI.

By James Lane, Sector Manager for Digital, NCFE