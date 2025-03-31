New NCFE Report Finds 1 in 5 Lack the Digital Skills Needed for Modern Life

A new report from education charity NCFE has revealed that one in five people in the UK lack the essential digital skills needed to navigate modern life.

The findings highlight growing concerns about digital exclusion and the risk of individuals being left behind in an increasingly technology-dependent world.

The No One Left Offline report, part of NCFE’s wider campaign to close the digital skills gap, found that significant portions of the population, particularly younger people and older adults, are struggling with basic digital tasks.

Over 50% of respondents aged 18 and under lacked the essential skills required for modern life, despite often being assumed to be ‘digital natives.’ Meanwhile, almost one in four adults over 61 were also found to be struggling, particularly with online transactions and digital safety.

David Redden, Digital Skills Expert at NCFE, commented:

“Digital skills are no longer optional; they are a fundamental requirement for participating in society. Without them, millions risk being excluded from opportunities in education and work, and even from basic everyday activities such as booking medical appointments or managing finances online.

“There is a need to ensure digital skills are part of the core skills in schools alongside tackling the alarming numbers in adults. Qualifications such as Essential Digital Skills and Digital Functional Skills are not just helpful, but imperative. They are essential for opening doors to future job opportunities, improving social mobility, and ensuring that everyone – regardless of their background – has the chance to thrive in an increasingly digital society.”

These gaps in digital proficiency have far-reaching implications for employment, education, and access to vital services. Without essential digital skills, individuals face barriers to securing work, managing finances, and even accessing healthcare.

As AI continues to transform workplaces and daily interactions, the importance of digital literacy has never been greater. Those who lack these skills risk being excluded from new opportunities in an increasingly digital and automated world.

Dean Watkins, Lead Centre Manager IQA at Construction Skills People, speaks of a learner whose life has been transformed by gaining an Essential Digital Skills Qualification:

“Blake Fisher is a 28-year-old from East Markham who came to us after struggling to find work and lacking formal qualifications. With no qualifications from school and low confidence in his abilities, he was self-taught in using IT software but had never received any structured training.

“Through completing the Essential Digital Skills course and receiving his first-ever qualification, Blake has gained not only new digital skills but also a huge boost in self-esteem. Since completing the course, Blake has applied for ten jobs and secured interviews for four – something he wouldn’t have had the confidence to do before.

“Blake’s story is a powerful reminder of why digital skills training is so important – not just for employability, but for giving individuals the confidence to take control of their future.”

As part of the No One Left Offline campaign, NCFE is calling for urgent action from policymakers, educators, and businesses to address the digital divide. The recent announcement of the Government’s Digital Inclusion Plan – which provided a new definition of digital inclusion and recongised the Essential Digital Skills Framework – was a positive and welcome step in building a truly digital society.

However, greater investment in digital skills training, particularly for the most vulnerable groups, and encouraging individuals to take advantage of free qualifications like the Essential Digital Skills Qualification, must also be a priority.

David Redden added:

“Through our No One Left Offline campaign, we’re committed to raising awareness, advocating for greater investment in digital education, and ensuring that every individual has access to the support they need to build their digital confidence. We cannot afford to leave people behind in a world that is moving increasingly towards digital solutions.”

NCFE is a proud member of the Workforce Digital Skills Charter, a shared statement of ambition led by FutureDotNow, a key partner in addressing the UK’s digital skills gap. The charter unites businesses, educators, and policymakers in a coordinated effort to improve digital capability across the workforce, reinforcing NCFE’s commitment to equipping individuals with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

For more information and to read the full report here.