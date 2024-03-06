Exploring the intersection of music and spirituality with Rieko Whitfield

Rieko Whitfield is a multidisciplinary artist based in London. She has recently been an artist in residence at the Tate Galleries and has gathered a following through live performances at galleries in London, such as the Victorian Albert Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

In this episode, Rieko shares how she balances her different artistic disciplines, how her new pop album fits into her art practice, and how a chance encounter with fellow multi-disciplinarian David Lynch supported her journey.

Instagram: @riekowhitfield

Website: www.riekowhitfield.com

Subscribe now to ‘Teach inspire Create Podcast’ on your favourite streaming platform to get notifications when the episodes launch.

Follow us on social media to get involved in the conversation: @UalAwardingBody on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.