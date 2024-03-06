Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Exploring the intersection of music and spirituality with Rieko Whitfield

UAL March 6, 2024
0 Comments
Exploring the intersection of music and spirituality with Rieko Whitfield

Rieko Whitfield is a multidisciplinary artist based in London. She has recently been an artist in residence at the Tate Galleries and has gathered a following through live performances at galleries in London, such as the Victorian Albert Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

In this episode, Rieko shares how she balances her different artistic disciplines, how her new pop album fits into her art practice, and how a chance encounter with fellow multi-disciplinarian David Lynch supported her journey.

Instagram: @riekowhitfield
Website: www.riekowhitfield.com

Subscribe now to ‘Teach inspire Create Podcast’ on your favourite streaming platform to get notifications when the episodes launch. 

Follow us on social media to get involved in the conversation: @UalAwardingBody on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. 

Published in: Podcast
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .