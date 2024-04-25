Appointment of Principal at Craven College

Craven College is delighted to announce the appointment of Anita Lall as Principal and Chief Executive.

Mrs Lall joined Craven College as Vice Principal of Curriculum and Quality in February 2020, and for the past 15 months has been serving as Interim Principal and Chief Executive.

The Board of Governors has made the announcement following a rigorous selection process conducted with the support of external FE representatives.

Dr Alison Birkinshaw, Chair of Governors said:

“After a gruelling two-day selection process, Anita came through as the strongest candidate and the Governing Body is confident that she is the right person to take Craven College from strength to strength. We know that Craven College will remain at the centre of the communities it serves, and Anita, with the support of all the College staff, will ensure that the quality of the student experience remains paramount.”

Following her appointment into the role on a permanent basis, Anita Lall said:

“I feel privileged and very honoured to be appointed as Principal and Chief Executive of Craven College. I have a huge belief in the College and the significant role it plays at the heart of its communities.

“My focus, as always, remains fully on the College and everyone connected to it, and I am completely committed to improving outcomes for all.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that the staff and College do in supporting students to achieve the practical skills and knowledge that prepares them for specific careers and industries.”

Graduating from Leicester University with a BSc (Hons) in Biological Sciences, Anita started her career as a research scientist specialising in childhood cancers and has presented on this subject at national and international conferences.

Throughout her career Anita has been a passionate advocate for women and girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) and through a part-time lecturing role, realising the positive impact she had in inspiring the next generation of female scientists, chose to pursue the path of teaching full-time. The past 17 years of her career have been spent in the Further Education sector at management level leading diverse, multi-disciplinary teams. She has led high performing Quality teams that have won awards and accolades for their innovation in teaching, learning and assessment, and employer engagement.

With her passion for STEM Anita is Chair of the Yorkshire & Humber Institute of Technology, whilst she also sits as Vice Chair of the Cambridge Awarding Validating Agency and Director and Board Member of the Skipton Bid.

Proud of her Indian heritage, Anita is passionate about inclusivity and diversity and is acutely conscious of the positive impact she can have and will continue to be an advocate for all students at Craven College to maximise their educational experience.