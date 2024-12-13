Latest News

From education to employment

Donna Ford-Clarke from Pearson discusses skills gaps, GenAI and being future ready

Federation of Awarding Bodies December 13, 2024
We catch up with Donna Ford Clarke, VP of Vocational Qualifications at Pearson at the Federation of Awarding Bodies annual conference (#FAB2024).

We discuss how we can make sure Further Education and Skills are fit for the future, for learners and employers. Donna discusses understanding the needs for learners, situation and having flexible pathways and engaging with employers is key for the future, so they can feed into the skills system.

Transferable Skills and GenAI

We also unpack transferable skills to develop transferable skills, particularly developing critical thinking skills around using Generative AI. Donna also discusses GenAI and assessment and the need for more research to ensure students are not disadvantaged due to the use of AI.

Check out the video with Donna below:

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics:
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

