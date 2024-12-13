Donna Ford-Clarke from Pearson discusses skills gaps, GenAI and being future ready

We catch up with Donna Ford Clarke, VP of Vocational Qualifications at Pearson at the Federation of Awarding Bodies annual conference (#FAB2024).

We discuss how we can make sure Further Education and Skills are fit for the future, for learners and employers. Donna discusses understanding the needs for learners, situation and having flexible pathways and engaging with employers is key for the future, so they can feed into the skills system.

Transferable Skills and GenAI

We also unpack transferable skills to develop transferable skills, particularly developing critical thinking skills around using Generative AI. Donna also discusses GenAI and assessment and the need for more research to ensure students are not disadvantaged due to the use of AI.

Check out the video with Donna below: