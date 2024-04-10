Latest News

From education to employment

Empowering young voices through creative direction with DINES®

UAL April 10, 2024
DINES® is a Creative Director and international keynote speaker based in London, UK. He’s currently active as founder and Creative Director of multi-award winning creative agency, Studio BLUP London. 

In this episode, DINES® talks about how he founded his own creative studio at a very young age, how he inspires young people today to get into the arts, and his new initiative, BLUP Academy, an online learning resource for young creatives all around the country!

Instagram: @_dines
Website: https://dines.london/

UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

