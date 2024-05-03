Disrupting stereotypes in beatboxing with Kimmy Beatbox

Kimmy Beatbox is one of the UK’s top beatboxers. They started their career busking in Liverpool and Manchester, and now they perform across the UK and collaborate with global brands.



In this episode, Kimmy talks about why busking on the street is so important to them, and how they create unique sounds with just their body. And we’re going to hear about why they’re so passionate to teach beatboxing to people young and old.

