Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Disrupting stereotypes in beatboxing with Kimmy Beatbox

UAL May 3, 2024
0 Comments
UAL Kimmy Beatbox Ep7

Kimmy Beatbox is one of the UK’s top beatboxers. They started their career busking in Liverpool and Manchester, and now they perform across the UK and collaborate with global brands.

In this episode, Kimmy talks about why busking on the street is so important to them, and how they create unique sounds with just their body. And we’re going to hear about why they’re so passionate to teach beatboxing to people young and old. 

Instagram: @kimmybeatbox

Subscribe now to ‘Teach inspire Create Podcast’ on your favourite streaming platform to get notifications when the episodes launch. 

Follow us on social media to get involved in the conversation: @UalAwardingBody on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook. 

Published in: Podcast
Topics:
UAL
We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .