More Stability after Level 3 Defunding Announcement? | FE Soundbite 776

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 776: 14th December 2024 | Level 3 Defunding: More Stability Ahead?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here is a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles, from sector influencers and cool thinkers across FE and Skills this week on FE News

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Level 3 Defunding

The highly anticipated Level 3 defunding announcement was released this week. With 70% of Level 3 Courses Saved from Defunding! So 157 courses will no longer be defunded as planned. Does this clarification give FE and Skills a bit more stability, for Colleges and ITPs, but also awarding organisations, employers.. and learners? Check out the sector reaction piece, loads of sector leaders sharing their take on the announcement.

T Level Reform on the Horizon?

Talking of Qualifications, Sir Ian Bauckham, now permanent chief regulator for Ofqual, calls for T Level Reform to Address Challenges. This was in Sir Ian’s pre-appointment hearing (eg basically his final interview for the job at Ofqual.. so he is kinda serious about this)! The committee appointed him, so it couldn’t have been a clanger, they must roughly agree as well.

FE + Skills Collective report is launched

This week, we launched the latest FE + Skills Collective report in partnership with ETF. Thank you to all of the 90 Collective who came and helped shape the report, and especially to Dr Vikki Smith from ETF and Ben Rowland from AELP, who co-authored the report.

Apprenticeships: English and Maths vitally important to employers

AELP shared some really interesting research this week: only 25% of apprenticeship vacancies are now accessible to applicants without GCSE Maths and English qualifications.

Unlocking Opportunities

We also wrapped up the season finale of Unlocking Opportunities live stream, I loved this season, this week was looking at local v global, individual v national, Olympic standards in skills, to helping everyone access Apprenticeships (some very cool stuff around helping autistic people step into apprenticeships and how to support employers).. loved this show.

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Our Top 3 Thought Leadership Articles This Week

First, The Surprisingly Easy Solutions to the UK’s Skills Shortage By Paul Aristides, Partner, Anderson Quigley and Justin Rix, Partner at Grant Thornton UK and Deputy Chair of the board of Trustees, WorldSkills UK

Second, Harnessing the Power of the Collective for a Stronger FE and Skills Sector By Dr Vikki Smith, Executive Director of Education and Standards, Education and Training Foundation

Finally, Helping Students Build Successful Careers: Why Sector Bodies Must Lead The Way By Natasha Eason, Associate Director (Education), the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

7 Ways XR Is Revolutionising FE and Work-based Training By Gemma Williams, HR Consultant

Debunking Myths and Misconceptions about Generative AI in Education By Annie Chechitelli, Chief Product Officer at Turnitin

What’s New in the World of FE?

Announcements

Rapid Review | 70% of Level 3 Courses Saved from Defunding By DfE

Sir Ian Bauckham Calls for T Level Reform to Address Challenges By the House of Commons

OfS sets out its vision for the next five years with new strategy proposals By OfS

Welsh Government’s Draft Budget 2025-26: £1.5bn for public services, support SMEs and drive economic growth By Welsh Government

Chancellor on Spending Review: Every pound spent will deliver Plan for Change By HM Treasury

Reports

New FE + Skills Collective report sets out recommendations to strengthen sector By FE News and ETF

2024 Government’s Five Missions at risk Without Investment in Colleges, says New Report By Association of Colleges (AoC)

AELP: Only 1 in 4 apprenticeship vacancies now open to applicants without GCSE Maths and English By AELP

UCAS Data Shows Record University Acceptances for UK Students in 2024 By UCAS

OECD (PIAAC) Survey: England’s Youth Skills Show Dramatic Improvement Since 2012 By National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER)

FAB2024

David Gallagher on Professionalisation and Navigating Change in FE and Skills

Patrick Craven from City & Guilds discusses the impact of Gen AI on Qualifications and Assessment

Charlotte Bosworth on whole system thinking

Donna Ford-Clarke from Pearson discusses skills gaps, GenAI and being future ready

Steve Smith from SIAS discusses Skills England, increasing flexibilities and rethinking End Point Assessment

Philip Blaker from Qualifications Wales discusses Sector reviews and meeting the needs of employers and learners.

Awards

Employability sector stars recognised at ERSA Awards

Voices

UCAS could be the key to Unlocking Apprenticeships By Haman Manak, Procurement Director at Stanmore

Creating Candidate – Centred Assessments: What Students want (and How to Deliver It) By Cirrus Assessment

In The Know

We hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week. Stay curious, keep innovating, and let’s shake up the world of FE together – catch you next week!

By Danny O’Meara, Digital Project Manager, FE News

By Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder, FE News and FE Careers