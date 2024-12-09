David Gallagher on Professionalisation and Navigating Change in FE and Skills

We catch up with David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE and Vice Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies at the Federation of Awarding Bodies Annual Conference (#FAB2024).

We discuss the opportunities and challenges in FE and Skills at the moment, particularly with uncertainty on Skills England, Curriculum and Assessment Review and Defunding. David reminds us that during a time of uncertainty, there is an opportunity to help shape some of these changes.

Professionalisation

David discusses the opportunity for the Awarding Organisation sector, particularly through FAB, to collaborate and develop sector-wide professionalisation. Especially as Ofqual have asked for a while now for standards of expertise to be lifted in the sctor. He goes on to explain and develop the concept of very defined career pathways within the Awarding Organisation world.

Check out this really interesting video with David Gallagher on professionalisation below: