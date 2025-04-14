Creative students collaborate with Loved Once Again for Derbyshire Makes Festival 

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been working on a unique sustainability project in partnership with local pre-loved warehouse, Loved Once Again, to support this year’s Derbyshire Makes Festival. The project brings together creativity, environmental awareness and community collaboration, offering learners a chance to contribute to a regional celebration of sustainable practice.

Burton and South Derbyshire College Level 1 Creative students have been busy designing and producing alternative bunting for the festival, using recycled materials kindly donated by Loved Once Again. The project highlights how recycled materials can be turned into something new and meaningful for the festival.

Loved Once Again, based in Burton upon Trent is a pre-loved warehouse offering household items, toys, clothing and furniture. With a mission to reduce waste and give items a second life, the business is passionate about supporting the local community and making sustainable shopping affordable and accessible.

As part of the collaboration, Loved Once Again delivered a workshop at the Burton and South Derbyshire College, showing the students how pre-loved fabrics and materials can be repurposed in imaginative and sustainable ways. The workshop allowed learners to experiment with fabric manipulation techniques and work together to develop a shared creative vision.

This collaboration is just one of the many exciting projects taking place as part of the Derbyshire Makes Festival, which celebrates creativity, community and sustainability across the region.

Kiran Moorley, course leader at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We’re really pleased to be working with local business Loved Once Again. Their focus on sustainability aligns perfectly with our values, making this a natural partnership. Working with a local business like Loved Once Again has made the project even more meaningful and strengthens our links with the community. Our students have thoroughly enjoyed being part of this; it forms part of their work experience and provides a great opportunity to start engaging with industry.”

Emma Hill, owner of Loved Once Again added: “The students are developing a wide range of skills, not just practical craft skills but also their creative thinking, design, and interpersonal abilities, such as confidence, communication and planning. It’s been great to see them sharing knowledge and learning from one another. I’m passionate about giving new life to old materials as so much gets thrown away. When you can turn something set aside into something new, it adds meaning. Each piece becomes unique, personal and truly special.”