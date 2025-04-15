National recognition for pioneering University course enhancing care for neurodivergent people

A pioneering postgraduate course from the University of Chester and the NHS which aims to enhance health and social care for neurodivergent people has earned national recognition.

The Postgraduate Certificate (PG Cert) in Neurodevelopmental Conditions, delivered by the University’s Medical School in partnership with Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, reached the finals of the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Partnership Awards 2025. The high-quality Master’s level training was shortlisted in the category of Best Educational Programme for the NHS.

The nomination acknowledged the positive impact of the course and the partnership that has made it possible, between clinicians based at the Centre for Autism, Neuro-Developmental Disorders and Intellectual Disabilities (CANDDID) at CWP NHS Foundation Trust, and specialists at Chester Medical School.

Neurodevelopmental conditions influence how the brain functions and alter neurological development. The most common conditions are Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD).

The programme was developed in response to the UK Government’s national strategy for autistic children, young people and adults as well as the wider need for innovative solutions through research, education and training to reduce health inequalities and improve health outcomes for neurodivergent people. Many neurodevelopmental conditions are not well known or widely studied, which it is hoped will change in practice settings with this course.

It is designed and delivered by staff working in this speciality, for all allied health professionals and social care staff. The training shares in-depth knowledge of current thinking and practices in neurodevelopmental conditions, for staff to incorporate directly into health and social care practice. It is shaped to provide the expertise and confidence to maximise opportunities and make changes to enhance patient care.

Professor Angela Simpson, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean, Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society at the University said:

“Congratulations to everyone involved at our Medical School and CWP NHS Foundation Trust on this recognition and all they are achieving with this programme.

“The PG Cert in Neurodevelopmental Conditions is the only course of its kind in the country, taught by health and social care staff for health and social care staff, through a collaboration enabling improvements in education, care, research and the transfer of knowledge in this area.”

Professor Sujeet Jaydeokar, Consultant Psychiatrist, and Strategic Clinical Director at CWP NHS Foundation Trust, said:

“We’re delighted that our collaborative programme with the University of Chester has been shortlisted. The Postgraduate Certificate is unique in that it is taught by clinicians currently practising in the field of neurodevelopmental disorders.

“As more people recognise neurodiversity and the skills needed to support neurodivergent people, this course gives health and care staff the tools and confidence to provide the best possible care to the communities they serve.”

Heather Burns, a GP who has completed the programme, added:

“The PG Cert has made a huge difference to me as a GP in my everyday practice. I feel more confident in recognising neurodiversity in complex situations, and in supporting my patients with neurodiversity, as they navigate their journeys through the healthcare system. The course was well organised, well delivered and well supported, and the transition to become a student again was really rewarding, more than 20 years after my graduation.”

Each year since the programme launched in 2020, an average of 37 students have completed a quality improvement project within their service, working to improve the experiences and health of neurodivergent individuals. More than 20 course students from CWP NHS Trust have also joined its Autism Ambassadors’ Network, furthering strategies and enhancing support.



The HSJ Partnership Awards celebrate the strongest relationships between the NHS and suppliers, with the ceremony taking place in March in London.