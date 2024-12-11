Philip Blaker from Qualifications Wales discusses Sector reviews and meeting the needs of employers and learners.

We catch up with Philip Blaker Chief Executive of Qualification Wales which is the independent regulator of non degree qualifications in Wales at the Federation of Awarding Bodies Conference (#FAB2024).

We discusses Flexibilities and Regulation of Qualifications. Philip discusses meeting the needs of learners and ensuring there is a qualification system that holds public confidence, whilst also looking at employers needs.

Philip discusses Sector reviews and meeting the needs of the sector.

Check out the video below: