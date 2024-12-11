Latest News

From education to employment

Philip Blaker from Qualifications Wales discusses Sector reviews and meeting the needs of employers and learners.

Federation of Awarding Bodies December 11, 2024
We catch up with Philip Blaker Chief Executive of Qualification Wales which is the independent regulator of non degree qualifications in Wales at the Federation of Awarding Bodies Conference (#FAB2024).

We discusses Flexibilities and Regulation of Qualifications. Philip discusses meeting the needs of learners and ensuring there is a qualification system that holds public confidence, whilst also looking at employers needs.

Philip discusses Sector reviews and meeting the needs of the sector.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

