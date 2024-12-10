Employability sector stars recognised at ERSA Awards

The stars of the employability sector shone brightly as winners of this year’s Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) Awards were announced in London.

The most prestigious accolades in the sector recognised outstanding contributions across 15 categories covering national, local and specialist providers.

The awards, now in their 12th year, were sponsored by Whitehead Ross Education and showcased the empathy, innovation and sheer hard work of the often unsung heroes who offer life-changing opportunities to jobseekers and learners.

The entries were judged by an independent panel of experts and ERSA CEO Elizabeth Taylor said: “Picking the winners from so many entries is both challenging and inspiring. It underlines how our sector engages people outside the reach of Jobcentre Plus and finds jobs or training for such a diverse range of people.

“Our work is so important not just to the individuals we support but their communities and those UK businesses in desperate need of employees to Get Britain Working.

“My congratulations to all the winners and my thanks to the sponsors who make these awards possible.”

Among the biggest cheers of the event were those that went to Caroline and Jacqui Fox of the Twin Group, presented with their Lifetime Achievement award and Gareth Parry from Maximus UK, who was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to the sector.

THE WINNERS

Frontline Advisor – sponsored by Serco

Jointly awarded to:

Katie Enstone, Career Connect

Yuliia Khotieieva, Maximus

Frontline Manager – sponsored by Catch-22

Tanina Sheath, The Growth Company

Employer Engagement Practitioner – sponsored by Coyne Recruitment

Michael Donaghy, Unity Works

Outstanding Participant – sponsored by PeoplePlus

Kateryna Rybchenko, Ingeus

Employer Partnership – sponsored by 4front Partners

The Unlocking Refugee Talent initiative (Breaking Barriers, Barclays, LinkedIn and Microsoft)

Community Outreach – sponsored by entitledto

Refugee Employability Programme, Get Set UK

Tailored Employment Support – sponsored by ICONI

RNIB-Pre-Employment (Partnerships with Professionals) Team

Health Solutions for Work – sponsored by Maximus

IPS Dundee, nominated by Enable Works

Driving Compliance, Quality and Performance – sponsored by BDB Pitmans

Routes to Change Team, Routes to Work

Partnership and Collaboration – sponsored by Clarion Futures

Enable Works – All in Glasgow

Adding Social Value – sponsored by Fedcap

PeoplePlus

Digital Solution – sponsored by GeniusWithin

Earlybird AI

Youth Employment – sponsored by Policy in Practice

Resurgo

Progression in Work – sponsored by Seetec

Career Coaching, Ingeus

Skills for Work – sponsored by Education Development Trust