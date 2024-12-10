Employability sector stars recognised at ERSA Awards
The stars of the employability sector shone brightly as winners of this year’s Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) Awards were announced in London.
The most prestigious accolades in the sector recognised outstanding contributions across 15 categories covering national, local and specialist providers.
The awards, now in their 12th year, were sponsored by Whitehead Ross Education and showcased the empathy, innovation and sheer hard work of the often unsung heroes who offer life-changing opportunities to jobseekers and learners.
The entries were judged by an independent panel of experts and ERSA CEO Elizabeth Taylor said: “Picking the winners from so many entries is both challenging and inspiring. It underlines how our sector engages people outside the reach of Jobcentre Plus and finds jobs or training for such a diverse range of people.
“Our work is so important not just to the individuals we support but their communities and those UK businesses in desperate need of employees to Get Britain Working.
“My congratulations to all the winners and my thanks to the sponsors who make these awards possible.”
Among the biggest cheers of the event were those that went to Caroline and Jacqui Fox of the Twin Group, presented with their Lifetime Achievement award and Gareth Parry from Maximus UK, who was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution to the sector.
THE WINNERS
Frontline Advisor – sponsored by Serco
Jointly awarded to:
- Katie Enstone, Career Connect
- Yuliia Khotieieva, Maximus
Frontline Manager – sponsored by Catch-22
- Tanina Sheath, The Growth Company
Employer Engagement Practitioner – sponsored by Coyne Recruitment
- Michael Donaghy, Unity Works
Outstanding Participant – sponsored by PeoplePlus
- Kateryna Rybchenko, Ingeus
Employer Partnership – sponsored by 4front Partners
- The Unlocking Refugee Talent initiative (Breaking Barriers, Barclays, LinkedIn and Microsoft)
Community Outreach – sponsored by entitledto
- Refugee Employability Programme, Get Set UK
Tailored Employment Support – sponsored by ICONI
- RNIB-Pre-Employment (Partnerships with Professionals) Team
Health Solutions for Work – sponsored by Maximus
- IPS Dundee, nominated by Enable Works
Driving Compliance, Quality and Performance – sponsored by BDB Pitmans
- Routes to Change Team, Routes to Work
Partnership and Collaboration – sponsored by Clarion Futures
- Enable Works – All in Glasgow
Adding Social Value – sponsored by Fedcap
- PeoplePlus
Digital Solution – sponsored by GeniusWithin
- Earlybird AI
Youth Employment – sponsored by Policy in Practice
- Resurgo
Progression in Work – sponsored by Seetec
- Career Coaching, Ingeus
Skills for Work – sponsored by Education Development Trust
- Energise, Catch-22
