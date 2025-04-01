£400,000 apprenticeship investment helps Brandauer plan for the future

The boss of a leading metal pressings and tooling specialist has hailed the power of apprenticeships after reducing the average age of his workforce to just 44.

Rowan Crozier, CEO of Brandauer, has steered the company to invest more than £400,000 into vocational learning since 2016 and this has seen the firm create toolmakers, engineers, quality specialists and experts in logistics.

He believes the influx of youth and energy has been fundamental in helping the business evolve into its position as a world class supplier of precision stamped components and tooling to customers in more than 26 different countries.

Many of the youngsters have continued to be sponsored to complete degree courses and HNCs, with Adam Burgoyne now holding the position of Operations Lead, responsible for several critical business functions, including facilities, management systems and quality.

“When we re-introduced our apprenticeship scheme, we wanted to make it different to what we had previously, tailoring it to not only meet the needs of learners, but importantly to deliver the skills and attitudes we wanted at Brandauer,” explained Rowan, who sits on Make UK’s Industrial Strategy Skills Commission Advisory Board.

“This involved partnering with In-Comm Training, creating internal mentors and giving our young people responsibility to drive projects, including face masks and visors during Covid-19 and, more recently, driving our Net Zero 2030 journey.”

He continued:

“Importantly, we have taken the average age of the company from 58 years-old to 44, safeguarding vital skills for the foreseeable future. It’s not just apprentices either, we actively encourage staff to bring their children to work, take part in STEM placements and are one of the founders of the critically acclaimed Design & Make Challenge.”

Tom Madge is the latest apprentice to join Brandauer, starting last week as the company’s new Sales and Marketing Coordinator.

The 22-year-old will work directly with Rowan and Technical Sales Manager Graham Allison to help digitise the firm’s lead generation system, as well as supporting social media, comms, SEO optimisation work and content on the company’s website.

He will also work with PR company Cucumber PR on the business’ external relationship and communications, using his photography skills to tell the inside workings of Brandauer’s operations and product development.

“Marketing was always my passion, but I previously had struggled to find a way in, instead spending some time in retail,” commented Tom.

“Then I had a chance conversation with Rowan who suggested some work experience at Brandauer and at our marketing company S2F. This was fantastic and gave me the opportunity to refocus my career and gain new skills.

“When he invited me to become the company’s first ever Marketing Apprentice I jumped at the opportunity and am now looking forward to securing my Level 4 and helping boost lead generation and sales in the process.”

Rowan concluded:

“Tom’s hunger to learn really impressed me and I think he’ll bring plenty of energy and new skills into the company. Marketing is something we invest heavily in, and it will be great to get some internal expertise in place too! He’s got a really big future with us.”