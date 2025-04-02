Future skills Ep2 – AI and Digital

Welcome to Ep2 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 2 is all about AI and Digital.

In collaboration with FE News, this series of livestreams will unpack the skills challenges that sectors critical to the UK’s economic success are experiencing. Exploring contributing factors, identifying new emerging skills needs and sharing best practice, we want to discuss with you what can be done to meet the needs of the current and future workforce.

Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

Our guests are Richard Foster Fletcher from MKAI and Rebecca Bradley from R People.

The episode unpacks:

How do we continually upskill and FE and Skills Workforce in the constantly evolving world of AI and Digital developments?

How can the FE and Skills sector and the Government prepare and adapt for AI to transform teaching, learning and assessment?

Why is AI Governance important for the FE and Skills sector? Especially when looking at DfE, Ofqual, JCQ and other departments have published documents specifying rules and guidance for ethics for use of AI in Education and Skills development.

Unpack how AI can increase productivity

Check out the full episode below:

