Future Skills – Ep1 – Engineering Solutions
Welcome to Episode 1 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 1 is all about Engineering Solutions.
In collaboration with FE News, this series of livestreams will unpack the skills challenges that sectors critical to the UKs economic success are experiencing. Exploring contributing factors, identifying new emerging skills needs and sharing best practice, we want to discuss with you what can be done to meet the needs of the current and future workforce.
Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.
We are joined by Rhys Morgan – Engineering Director, Royal Academy of Engineering and Becky Ridler from Not Just Girls.
The episode covers:
- Advances in automation and digital/AI are influencing the engineering sector more than almost any other.
- The guests unpack the recent changes being implemented to apprenticeship and technical education in the post 16 skills landscape and what changes will achieve the outcomes needed to improve skills in the workforce now and in the next 3-5 years in Engineering
- With just 16% of the STEM workforce being female, the guests explore diversity and what employers and the FE and Skills sector can do to improve the take up of STEM / Engineering roles by women.
- The guests unpack and suggest what they’d like to see employers and training providers to be doing differently to improve the challenges of the now and the future in Engineering.
Check out the full video below:
Responses