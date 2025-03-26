Future Skills – Ep1 – Engineering Solutions

Welcome to Episode 1 of Future skills, a brand new live stream season brought to you by City & Guilds and FE News. Episode 1 is all about Engineering Solutions.

In collaboration with FE News, this series of livestreams will unpack the skills challenges that sectors critical to the UKs economic success are experiencing. Exploring contributing factors, identifying new emerging skills needs and sharing best practice, we want to discuss with you what can be done to meet the needs of the current and future workforce.

Your hosts are Bryony Kingsland, City & Guilds Strategic Partnerships, Funding and Policy Insight and Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News.

We are joined by Rhys Morgan – Engineering Director, Royal Academy of Engineering and Becky Ridler from Not Just Girls.

The episode covers: