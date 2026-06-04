New £12m Centre for Law and Social Sciences opens at Exeter College

Exeter College has opened its new Centre for Law and Social Sciences, transforming the College’s city centre Hele Road campus and creating a modern learning environment for students studying A Level Geography, History, Law, Politics, Sociology and Psychology.

The £12 million development has replaced the Baker Building and spans four floors. It includes 25 new classrooms alongside dedicated breakout and study spaces, improving learner experience, expanding teaching capacity and supporting the College’s future growth plans.

A major feature of the new building is the purpose-built moot room, designed to replicate a real courtroom setting. The space will support mock trials and debates, helping learners experience industry-level facilities while enhancing the College’s learner enrichment offer.

The building also includes distinctive design features. A bespoke stained-glass installation by local artist Amy McCarthy overlooks a breakout space and reflects landmarks from Exeter College and the wider area. The space also displays fifteen Testament Sculptures by Devon artist Kenneth Carter. Illuminated by the stained glass, the sculptures depict eight stages of Creation and were previously housed at Exeter Cathedral.

Officially opening the building and cutting the ribbon was Sir Michael Barber, The Lord Barber of Chittlehampton. He said:

“It was a great pleasure to officially open Exeter College’s new Centre for Law and Social Sciences. This impressive new building will make a lasting difference to the experience of current and future learners, providing an inspiring environment in which to study, debate and develop their ambitions.

“The quality of the facilities is exceptional, from the modern teaching spaces to the purpose-built moot room. The artwork throughout the building, including the stained-glass installation and Testament Sculptures, adds real character and distinction. Together, they create a place that supports learning and reflects the importance of education, creativity and opportunity for young people in our region.”

Speaking at the ribbon cutting, Martha Dade, a first-year A Level Politics and History learner at Exeter College, said:

“I have loved studying these courses since the beginning of term due to the content and the fantastic teaching I have received, and the new Centre for Law and Social Sciences has only increased my enjoyment of studying them.

“An element of the building I especially appreciate is the new moot room, which was incredibly helpful in preparing for the mock trial competition I took part in back in November, and as a leader of Law Society, I know we hope to make use of it in the future.

“Overall, the building has been a positive addition to the college, providing an amazing space to learn and spend time with friends, you can tell it was designed with the students at the heart.”

John Laramy CBE DL, Exeter and North Devon Colleges Group Principal and CEO, said:

“I’m delighted to launch the Centre for Law and Social Sciences, which completely transforms our Hele Road campus. It shows what we are about as a College and highlights our commitment to providing inspiring learning environments where our learners will be able to grow, question and debate for years to come.

“From modern classrooms to specialist facilities like the moot room, this building gives learners the spaces they need to hone their skills and prepare for what comes next.

“Delivering this brilliant building has been a real team effort, and I would like to thank everyone who made it happen, from our staff and partners to the contractors and governors who helped turn this vision into reality.”

The four-storey development forms part of Exeter College’s wider strategy to modernise its estate and provide high-quality learning environments and facilities for young people and adults in the region.

The building has been designed to support wider engagement with the community, including partnerships with the Tedd Wragg Trust and the University of Exeter, offering a flexible space that can be used beyond day-to-day teaching.

Sustainability has been a key focus of the project. The building includes a low-carbon heating system, solar panels and a bioretention rain system, contributing to its BREEAM Excellent rating. The surrounding area has also been enhanced, with improved landscaping and additional cycle parking to support active travel for students and staff.

The development also provided opportunities for current and former Exeter College learners to gain valuable industry experience. Two former apprentice learners, Charlotte Barons and Ed Grimshaw, worked on the build with principal contractor Willmott Dixon, while current T Level and A Level learners were also heavily involved.

This latest project follows other investment and redevelopment projects across the College estate in recent years. These include the Bakers Ward hospital training facility, the Centre for Rugby in Exwick, and the South West Institute of Technology at the Hele Road campus.