Five Telford College apprentices shortlisted for awards

Five Telford College apprentices have been shortlisted for the finals of the 2026 Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards.

The competition celebrates the brightest apprentices in the area, as well as recognising employers for their support of apprenticeship programmes.

The college has two of the three finalists in a new ‘Rising Star’ category introduced this year – Amy Williams from Dawley Medical Practice, and Melanie Massopust from Newdale Primary School.

Jack Henderson from highways company Colas is a finalist in the construction apprentice of the year category, and Ellie Hendley – a member of the college’s marketing team – is shortlisted for achievement in IT and digital industries.

The college also has representation in the manufacturing and engineering category, with Ruby Leung of Hoshizaki Europe among the shortlisted finalists.

Several companies which work closely with the college on apprenticeship placements are also shortlisted among the employer of the year categories for small, medium sized and large businesses.

The winners will be crowned at an awards ceremony on October 8 at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel in front of the Shropshire Business Live TV cameras.

David Moreton, Telford College’s head of apprenticeships, said:

“We are incredibly proud to see five of our apprentices recognised as finalists in this year’s awards.

“Their achievements reflect the dedication, commitment and talent they demonstrate every day in their workplaces and studies.

“It is also a testament to the strong partnerships we have with employers across the region who play such an important role in supporting apprentices to develop their skills and reach their full potential. We wish all of our finalists the very best of luck.”

Award-winning event organiser Mark Allsop, one of the competition’s co-ordinators, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the response to the awards once again, which saw a record number of top-quality entries.

“It’s going to be another real celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, and the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff.”

Last year Telford College celebrated several winners, including Agata Serafin (pictured with college principal Lawrence Wood) from Elite Precast Concrete who was crowned overall Telford & Wrekin apprentice of the year.

The Shropshire Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards celebrate the power of opportunity, resilience, and the transformative impact of vocational learning across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.

Organisers say:

“From engineering to education, hospitality to healthcare, apprenticeships are shaping the future of our workforce. Behind every success story is a mentor, a business, a team that believed in potential – and helped it flourish.”