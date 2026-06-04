Men’s Mental Health event inspires conversation and action at New City College

Students, staff and community partners came together at New City College Ardleigh Green Campus recently for a powerful Men’s Mental Health event aimed at breaking down barriers, challenging stigma and encouraging more open conversations around wellbeing.

The event, held for Higher Education students – both male and female – was delivered in partnership with AIR Network, Live Well Havering, the Proper Blokes Club and TalkFC.

Through a series of engaging talks and presentations, attendees explored the importance of mental health awareness, the links between physical and emotional wellbeing, and the need for greater support and understanding for men experiencing mental health challenges.

Guest speakers from each organisation shared their expertise and personal insights, creating a space for discussion, reflection and questions.

Iliess Macani from AIR Network said:

“It’s massively important to educate people about men’s mental health because it’s not spoken about enough – it’s been deemed as taboo. I think a lot of men need to be far more open and speak about their mental health more.”

The event explored practical ways men can improve their wellbeing, with a focus on the positive impact of physical activity and social connection. Scott Johnson, founder of the Proper Blokes Club and TalkFC, encouraged males to find activities that work for them.

He said:

“Getting out in the open, exercising, running, gym, swimming, football – whatever your passion is with exercise, get yourself out there and get doing it.”

A key theme was the growing demand for male counsellors and the important role they can play in supporting men who may feel more comfortable speaking to someone with shared experiences.

Former New City College student Mark Wilson, who graduated from the BA (Hons) Integrative Counselling course and now works in bereavement counselling specialising in men’s mental health, says there is an increasing need for more men to enter the profession.

He said:

“Men’s mental health issues are consistently higher when compared to other demographics. We’re seeing an increase in applications on our counselling courses, but we’re not seeing an equal increase in applications from men.”

Mark believes outdated perceptions of counselling can sometimes prevent men from considering it as a career or seeking support themselves.

“The stereotypical idea is that men don’t need help or wouldn’t seek support because that’s somehow perceived as a demonstration of weakness. Whereas counselling doesn’t have to be like that.”

He added that counselling can be an incredibly rewarding. He said:

“You can make a huge difference in someone’s life with maybe a small intervention that has vast differences in outcome for that individual.”

The event was informative and inspiring, giving students valuable insights into the challenges surrounding men’s mental health while highlighting the positive work being carried out by local organisations and professionals.