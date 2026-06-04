Nursing lecturer at University of Derby wins national award for innovative approach to preparing future workforce for major incidents

A nursing lecturer who led an innovative emergency simulation to prepare students for real-life crises has won a major national award.

Danielle Dunne, Lecturer in Adult Nursing at the University of Derby, was named ‘University Educator of the Year’ at the Student Nursing Times Awards 2026 in London, which celebrates the UK’s most inspiring student nurses, midwives and educators.

Danielle was recognised for leading a large-scale major incident simulation based on a ‘rave’ scenario which brought together students from nursing, journalism and sound and light engineering to respond to a realistic emergency scenario.

Simulation events are held regularly at the University and are designed to develop students’ critical decision-making skills in a safe but realistic environment. Judges praised Danielle’s work, saying she “had thought of every detail, making her stand out and truly shine.”

They added:

“Danni’s passion, enthusiasm and hard work impressed the judges. She gave a holistic picture of the approach she takes to the student journey and her innovative simulated critical incident “The Rave” allowed students to explore their critical decision-making skills in safe but realistic environment.”

Speaking about the award win, Danielle said:

“This incident simulation was a fantastic multi-disciplinary event and really brought out the best in our students. It shows how we create opportunities for them to go beyond the classroom and prepare for real-world practice.

“Nursing is more than a profession – it’s an opportunity to make a real difference while continually growing, both personally and professionally.

“I am incredibly honoured to have won this award, but even more proud of the impact my students are already making. It is a privilege to watch their confidence grow as they develop into compassionate, capable nurses.”

Danielle entered nursing later in life following a career in an intelligence role with the police, before retraining and working in a busy A&E department.

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed frontline nursing, but I felt it was time to support the next generation. It has proved to be a great decision, and I am honoured to be a part of such a supportive team at Derby.”

Now Danielle’s combining her teaching role with doctoral study at the University of Derby.

Nursing remains one of the most popular courses at the University of Derby. All nursing degrees at Derby are accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, with a hands-on approach to learning and industry-standard facilities at both the University’s Derby and Chesterfield campuses.

The University of Derby celebrated further success on the night, with student Alex Knight shortlisted for ‘Most Inspirational Student Nurse of the Year’, while James Eames was commended for the ‘Mary Seacole Award for Outstanding Contribution to Diversity and Inclusion’.

Callum Collins was shortlisted for ‘Student Nurse of the Year: Adult’, and the University was a finalist in the ‘Student Placement of the Year: Community’ category for its Primary & Community Care Integrated Nursing Placement scheme.

Steve Ford, Editor of Nursing Times, added:

“Every year, the Student Nursing Times Awards remind us why the future of our healthcare system is in such capable hands.

“The level of innovation, empathy, and leadership shown by this year’s winners is nothing short of extraordinary. These individuals aren’t just the nurses, midwives and nursing associates of tomorrow; they are already making a profound impact on patient care today.”