The £125Bn Question: Can we turn the NEET Crisis into an Opportunity?

Last week brought the UK’s NEET challenge into sharper focus. While it has long been recognised as a growing issue, the release of the Alan Milburn Interim Findings provided new clarity on scale, financial impact, and long-term consequences if no action is taken.

The report highlights a stark trajectory: without urgent intervention, the proportion of young people who are NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training) could rise from 1 in 8 to 1 in 6 within five years, equating to approximately 1.25 million young people.

It also reframes the issue: youth disengagement is not simply a matter of individual behaviour or skills gaps, but the result of a systemic breakdown in the transition from education into employment. Most strikingly, the economic cost is estimated at £125 billion annually, with projections indicating continued growth without coordinated intervention.

At Bright Box, we see these challenges reflected in the real-world environments we operate in.

Cost of living: less money, fewer opportunities

The UK continues to operate within a high cost-of-living environment compared to historical norms and international peers, driven by sustained increases in housing, food, energy, and transport costs. Although inflation has eased from its 2022–23 peak, it remains elevated at around 3% in 2026 (ONS).

This economic pressure is reshaping both consumer behaviour and business performance. Businesses are facing rising wage demands alongside increased operating costs, including energy, rent, and supply chain pressures. At the same time, consumers have reduced disposable income, limiting pricing power and intensifying competition.

We are seeing this directly across the clients and sectors we support as they struggle to make business profitable.

Industries that traditionally provide entry-level opportunities—particularly retail, hospitality, leisure, and attractions—are among the most affected. Footfall is down 6–10% year-on-year in many periods, retail sales have experienced repeated quarterly declines, and insolvencies are rising by approximately 5%+ (ONS 2026).

In response, organisations are being forced to reassess operating models with a focus on:

Cost reduction

Efficiency gains

Reduced overheads

Workforce optimisation

In many cases, this includes reduced hiring at entry level—precisely the roles that have historically supported young people into the labour market.

Is the modern workplace prepared for NEETs and future generations?

The Milburn Interim Report identifies a fundamental weakness in workplace readiness, highlighting that education and training systems are not adequately preparing young people for employment—particularly in soft skills, work experience, and exposure to real labour markets.

We have seen a further compounding issue: many modern organisations are not yet fully adapted to the expectations and behaviours of a new generation entering the workforce.

The UK’s NEET population is predominantly Generation Z—the first truly digital-native generation.

Compared with previous generations, Gen Z:

Are digitally fluent and socially connected

Place greater value on purpose and wellbeing

Expect continuous learning and development

Prioritise flexibility and work-life balance

Enter the workforce during economic uncertainty and rapid AI adoption

What the data shows (Deloitte)

66% of UK Gen Z and Millennials work in hybrid or remote roles , with strong preference for flexibility

, with strong preference for flexibility Work-life balance consistently ranks among the top three employer priorities , alongside pay and development

, alongside pay and development Younger workers are significantly more likely to prioritise: Flexible hours Hybrid working Control over schedules Wellbeing alongside career progression



Gen Z are ambitious, but less driven by traditional linear career structures. Instead, they are motivated by development, purpose, and flexibility.

This raises an important question:

How can organisations adapt their workforce models to better support NEET young people while also aligning with the expectations of future generations shaped by a changing socio-economic climate?

Artificial intelligence: a catalyst for change

Artificial intelligence is accelerating structural change across the economy. Whether viewed as a long-term transformation or a short-term disruption, it is currently acting as a catalyst—automating routine tasks and forcing organisations to redesign how they operate and deliver services.

The Milburn Report recognises AI as part of broader technological change affecting labour markets, although its primary focus remains on structural weaknesses in education-to-work transitions rather than technology itself.

In practice, AI is already influencing employer behaviour:

64% of UK organisations now use AI (2026) , up from 52% in 2025 and ~35–38% in 2024

, up from 52% in 2025 and ~35–38% in 2024 This suggests that roughly 1 in 10 organisations adopted AI in the last year alone

Youth employment in highly AI-exposed sectors has fallen by approximately 20% in some areas

At the same time, entry-level opportunities are declining. UK data shows that entry-level job vacancies (graduate, junior, and apprenticeship roles) have fallen by around 31–32% since 2022.

However, there is a notable contrast.

Gen Z are the most active users of AI:

Around two-thirds of Gen Z regularly use generative AI tools in the UK

Estimated 70–80% engage with AI in education or work contexts

This creates a critical opportunity:

Gen Z are not only impacted by AI—they are also the generation most equipped to use it.

This raises a strategic question for employers:

How can organisations leverage NEET and Gen Z talent as part of their long-term AI adoption and workforce strategy and turn a crisis into a revolution.

What is the solution to the NEET crisis? The £125 billion question

The Milburn Report makes clear that youth inactivity is driven by a breakdown in transition systems rather than a lack of motivation. Many young people want to work or train, but pathways into employment, support structures, and opportunities are no longer as accessible or structured as they once were.

Addressing this challenge will require a multi-faceted, long-term, and collaborative approach, supported by clear KPIs and shared accountability.

The UK risks creating a “lost generation” unless reforms are made across:

Education

Health

Welfare

Employment systems

This cannot be solved in isolation, it requires coordinated action across government, employers, and providers.

Data intelligence: turning insight into action

While no definitive UK figure exists for the proportion of training providers making data-driven decisions, sector research shows that data is becoming increasingly central to decision-making across further education and skills providers.

Research from Jisc (2024/25) highlights that educational institutions are increasingly using data to:

Inform strategic and operational decisions

Benchmark performance

Evaluate investment impact

Improve learner outcomes

However, data maturity remains uneven across the sector.

Data intelligence has a critical role to play in addressing the NEET challenge because the core issue is not always a lack of provision—but the ability to identify the right young people at the right time with the right intervention.

The UK government already supports this direction through the Risk of NEET Indicator (RONI) framework, which uses data to identify young people at risk of disengagement early (DfE, Jan 2025).

Data intelligence can help by:

Enabling predictive analytics to identify risk earlier

Supporting targeted regional and demographic intervention

Identifying which interventions are most effective

Mapping skills gaps against employment demand

Strengthening pathways into apprenticeships and first jobs

Measuring year-on-year intervention effectiveness

For example, local authorities may identify that a disproportionate number of NEET cases originate from a small number of schools or communities, enabling more targeted intervention strategies.