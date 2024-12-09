2024 Government’s Five Missions at risk Without Investment in Colleges, says New Report

If the government wants to deliver its five missions and achieve its new targets, it must empower and invest in further education colleges, according to a new report published today.

The report, ‘Mission accepted: the role of colleges across the government’s five missions’, published by the Association of Colleges, highlights the ground-breaking and innovative work by colleges across the country on economic growth and productivity, net zero, community cohesion, access to education and training, and the NHS.

Despite the good work they already do, it warns that there is a very real risk that without changes in the system and more investment, colleges will not be able to meet the skills needs implicit in the government’s missions.

The missions form the backbone of the government’s policy making. On Thursday 5 December, Prime Minister Kier Starmer stressed his commitment to the missions in a speech unveiling his Plan for Change. So far, the government has set up a delivery unit in the Cabinet Office, created delivery boards and appointed champions for each of the missions.

The government recognises the role of colleges in this work. In a debate on the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (Transfer of Functions etc) Bill in November, Skills Minister Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Malvern said:

“… delivering a step change in skills is fundamental to delivering across the whole of the government’s programme, in particular the missions that will inform and lead the government’s actions.

“It is also about developing the new industrial strategy and the growth and opportunity missions in particular, but it goes beyond that. We cannot rebuild our NHS without skills; we literally cannot build the homes that we need without skills; and we cannot become a green superpower without skills.”

As the report shows, colleges across the country are already delivering on these missions and have the expertise to do so much more.

However, they operate with limited resources and recognition, and within national and local systems which can hamper their ability to deliver. This means that the work they do is often poorly understood by those outside of the sector and that the impact they have often happens despite, rather than because of, the system.

Therefore, to allow for all colleges to push this work even further and unlock their full potential, the report urges the government to empower them to work in partnership with other local leaders across the public, third and private sector, and ensure they have the resource to deliver on this.

David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges, said:

“The Skills Minister clearly recognises that colleges are vital to the delivery of the government’s missions. This report gives great examples of what they already do on each mission, but the risk is that after a decade of neglect, colleges cannot step up without change; change in the system, rules and regulation and most importantly a step-change in investment. And let’s be clear, that investment will have very direct and measurable returns through impact on people, places and economic growth.

“Successful delivery of the missions will rely heavily on colleges as anchor institutions working closely with others locally, but government needs to create the environment in which that collaboration is incentivised and funded. We will be looking to the spring spending review for that investment to be identified. If that fails to happen, then the government risks being unable to achieve the missions. “

1. Kickstart economic growth

Bridgwater and Taunton College, for example, have forged a true partnership with EDF to ensure that people in the local area have the skills to progress into good jobs on offer at Hinkley Point C, and in turn, that the power station has the skilled workforce it needs to be able to boost economic growth and productivity in the region.

Sarah Howard MBE, Chair, British Chambers of Commerce, said:

“Employers are crying out for more people with the right technical skills across all levels in the workplace to boost productivity and seize the opportunities of an increasingly digitalised and automated workplace, to ultimately grow the economy. Colleges play a crucial role in this. That is why we and our members are proud to work closely with colleges across the country to ensure that the right skills and training provision is in place to support economic growth and productivity across the nation.”

2. Make Britain a clean energy superpower

At Newcastle College, the Energy Academy works with key employers in the clean and renewable energy sector to support the country’s journey to net zero. Training hundreds of students each year in the most up-to-date green skills on industry standard equipment, the college is providing the workforce needed to ensure Britain can become a green energy superpower.

Rt Hon Baroness Hayman GBE, Crossbench Peer, Chair of Peers for the Planet, said:

“It’s right that government have put the drive to net zero at the heart of their missions. Embedding net zero and nature considerations into our skills and education framework is fundamental to achieving the UK’s climate and biodiversity commitments, while also contributing to a successful economic future and employment opportunities across the country.

“The role of further education colleges here should not be underestimated; they will be crucial in providing the skilled workforce needed to deliver net zero and a just and fair transition by reskilling those shifting from high carbon sectors, so it’s vital this is well understood across government.”

3. Take back our streets

In London, New City College works tirelessly to foster community cohesion, and to ensure students know how stay safe outside of college. As well as hosting charity talks on the dangers of drugs and addition and domestic abuse, they work organisations to build students’ trust and confidence in the police.

Nazir Afzal OBE, Former Chief Crown Prosecutor for North West England, and former Chair of Hopwood Hall College, said:

“Throughout my career, including both working in criminal justice and during my time as chair of the board of governors of a fantastic college, I’ve witnessed the important role that colleges play in building safe, cohesive local communities.

“At a time when some individuals and groups seek to stoke divisions in society, I’ve seen how colleges bring all parts of the community together with a common purpose and sense of belonging. As the new government undertakes a missions led approach, there is a real opportunity to build on this role colleges play within their communities, to unlock their full potential as a key part of the safer streets agenda.”

4. Break down barriers to opportunity

At Chelmsford College, breaking down barriers to opportunity for every single learner, no matter their age or circumstances, is at the heart of provision. Working in partnership with organisations like the King’s Trust and Citizens UK, the college offers a range of pathways tailored to those who are not in education, employment or training (NEET), increasing aspiration across the region.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, UK’s National Statistician, Office for National Statistics, said:

”The Independent Commission on the College of the Future, which I had the pleasure of chairing, was clear that colleges have a role not only as a locally accessible touchpoint for people to access opportunities throughout their lives to study, train and upskill as and when they need it, but also as a central partner to employers – supporting innovation and business change, and driving regional economic growth.

“This combined remit, across both skills and innovation, is incredibly exciting, and will be key to this government’s commitment to both kickstart economic growth and to break down barriers to opportunity. I’m convinced this represents a significant untapped potential – and that with the right support, the potential role of colleges is very significant.”

5. Build an NHS fit for the future

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s cutting-edge facilities are leading the way in ensuring the NHS is fit for the future. Health and social care students train in the college’s replica hospital ward and care home setting, and immersive suite, and benefit from a skills-focussed curriculum built in collaboration with NHS partners.

Matthew Taylor CBE, Chief Executive, NHS Confederation, said:

“Colleges are central to improving public health by helping students gain the skills and knowledge to support them into fairly paid, secure work that we know can be integral to supporting people’s health and wellbeing. This is particularly important in areas with the highest levels of deprivation, where health outcomes are typically worse than in areas that are more affluent.

“Colleges provide a number of routes into health and social care work which is critical to training the workforce of the future – particularly as the NHS stares down the barrel of the possibility of a 250,000 staff shortfall by 2030. The mission approach of the new government has the potential to truly build the health of the nation, in which colleges have an important role to play.”