From education to employment

Charlotte Bosworth on whole system thinking

Federation of Awarding Bodies December 10, 2024
We chat with Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director of Innovate Awarding and Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, about how we can make Further Education and Skills relevant for learners and employers and to meet the new Government’s plans for a mission-led approach.

Charlotte explains we have seen a lot of intent in the tenure of the current Government with the Growth and Skills Levy, The curriculum and assessment review, the formation of Skills England and how the industrial strategy is heavily linked to skills and all out for consultation at the same time. Charlotte explains that this creates an opportunity to join up skills for the productivity of the entire country.

Whole System Thinking

We then go on to discuss the entire skills system. Remembering recent speeches from Skills Minister, Jacqui Smith, Charlotte goes on to talk about the entire skills system, bringing together employers, learners and ITPs or colleges, but also awarding organisations.

AI and Assessment

We then move on to AI and Assessment and the different things we need to think through with regard to regulation and quality. Check out the video with Charlotte below.

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

