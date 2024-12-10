OECD (PIAAC) Survey: England’s Youth Skills Show Dramatic Improvement Since 2012

Young adults’ literacy and numeracy skills have improved in the last decade, according to new findings from an international survey of adult skills.

Overall, adults in England scored above the international average across numeracy, literacy and problem solving, with a significant increase in numeracy scores since 2012. Within the G7 countries, England is second only to Japan in literacy and problem solving, and outperformed only by Japan and Germany in numeracy.

The Survey of Adult Skills is part of the Programme for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC) led by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

It measures literacy, numeracy and adaptive problem solving skills in adults aged 16-65 in 31 countries. The first survey cycle in 2012 identified that the youngest adults in England performed less well than older adults, in contrast to international trends.

The 2023 survey results, published today, show the average numeracy score of young adults aged 16-19 in England has increased considerably by 24 points to 274 out of a possible 500. There was also an average 16-point increase in literacy scores for the same age group in England, increasing to 276.

8.5 Million Adults in England Show Low Literacy or Numeracy Skills

However, the report estimates that there are 8.5 million working age adults (16-65) in England with low proficiency (achieving a score of 225 or below) in literacy, or numeracy, or both.

There are a number of characteristics associated with low proficiency and the findings show that in England, those most strongly associated with an increased likelihood of lower scoring across all three areas include: lack of secondary school education; being Black or Asian; being born outside the UK; and having no computer experience.

Rebecca Wheater, NFER Research Director, said:

“It is encouraging to see such improved scores in both literacy and numeracy for the youngest adults, who are no longer outperformed by their international peers.

“However, there is still a significant disparity between the highest and lowest scoring adults, and strengthening these vital skills should be seen as a priority to ensure adults have these and other essential employment skills that will be needed for the jobs of the future.

“NFER is currently leading a five-year programme of work called the Skills Imperative 2035, which seeks to support the country to develop the skills it needs by 2035. A number of recommendations have been made in our most recent report.”

The survey also found that in England:

Adults working in professional jobs – including science and engineering, health, and teaching – were found to have the highest levels of skills across literacy, numeracy and problem-solving, scoring well above the OECD average.

Adults who read and write regularly in day-to-day life tend to have higher levels of literacy, numeracy and problem solving. This is consistent with results from 2012 and is reflected across participating countries.

A higher proportion of adults read in their free time, compared to the OECD average. However, 21 per cent reported never reading books.

While men and women scored comparably in literacy, men had higher scores in both numeracy (by 16 points on average) and problem solving (five points), which reflects similar patterns internationally.

Non-economic outcomes, like levels of socio-emotional skills and life satisfaction, are similar to the OECD average, however, those with higher education levels were found to have better outcomes including better perceived health and life satisfaction, and more social trust.

Sector Reaction

Responding to the Survey of Adult Skills (PIAAC), Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute (L&W), said:

“The improvement in young people’s literacy and numeracy skills is welcome and testament to the success of school and further education policy and delivery. However, almost nine million adults still have low literacy and numeracy, and for older adults some scores have gone backwards in the last decade. This is perhaps not surprising given the 63% fall in adult English and maths classes since 2010. We need a renewed focus on English, maths and digital skills for adults – these are essential skills for life and work.”