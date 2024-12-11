Creating Candidate – Centred Assessments: What Students want (and How to Deliver It)

Today’s students are used to personalised experiences in many aspects of their lives—from customised learning platforms to on-demand services that meet them where they are. So, it’s no surprise that they expect similar flexibility and relevance from their assessments. This is where a candidate-centred approach to assessment comes in, focusing on creating exams that are as fair, engaging, and relevant as possible.

Here’s a closer look at what students truly want from their assessments—and practical ways to meet those expectations effectively.

What Do Students Really Want?

Research and feedback show that students value six main things in their assessments:

Clear, relevant questions

Flexibility and accessibility

Quick, personalised feedback and transparent scoring

Real-world relevance

Security and privacy

Technical support

Let’s dive into each of these areas and discuss strategies for delivering a candidate-centred assessment experience.

1. Clear, Relevant Questions

Candidates want questions that directly reflect their learning and relate to real-world scenarios they’ll encounter. The more candidates have to guess what you want them to do, the more frustrated they become, impacting exam performance. Clear, meaningful questions allow test-takers to showcase their knowledge without irrelevant curveballs.

​​Craft items that mirror real-life situations or challenges candidates might face in their field, whether it’s healthcare, business, or engineering.

Thoughtful, straightforward instructions reduce confusion and help candidates focus on what they know, rather than how the question is phrased.

Avoid bias in question wording and scenarios is crucial to ensure fairness for all candidates, regardless of their background.

2. Flexibility and Accessibility

Life isn’t one-size-fits-all, and neither should exams be. Whether it’s allowing more time for candidates with specific needs or designing interfaces that work on all devices, flexibility goes a long way.

Allow candidates to take exams where it suits them. Enable assessments to be taken on-site at test centres, remotely proctored, or through flexible, scheduled windows.

Provide accessibility options: Features like screen readers, adjustable text sizes, and colour-contrast adjustments are essential for candidates with disabilities or specific needs. Starting in 2025, this will be mandatory practice in Europe.

The workforce is more interconnected than ever. Offering exams in multiple languages is key to reaching more candidates globally, especially in international or multilingual learning contexts.

3. Personalised Feedback and Transparent Scoring

The suspense of waiting weeks for results is nerve-wracking. Candidates appreciate timely feedback and knowing exactly how their scores were calculated. Beyond simply receiving a score, candidates value personalised, actionable feedback that gives them insight into their performance and areas for improvement. Transparent scoring helps build trust and reduces anxiety around assessment results.

Pay attention to the data! Analytics tools provide insights on performance, showing candidates their strengths and where they can improve.

Don’t keep candidates waiting. Automated scoring for certain question types enables quick feedback, reducing waiting time and keeping candidates motivated.

Use defined scoring rubrics and transparent grading methods. This reassures candidates that assessments are fair and understandable.

4. Real-World Relevance

Nobody likes an exam full of theoretical trivia that won’t help them outside the exam room. Candidates want to see how their knowledge applies to real-life scenarios. Exams should reflect scenarios they’re likely to face in professional or academic settings, making the experience more meaningful.

Partner with industry experts to develop questions that reflect real-world scenarios relevant to students’ future careers.

Use Bloom’s Taxonomies to design your exams. Include a variety of items that assess critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills; this adds depth to the exam and tests competencies that matter in the workplace.

5. Security and Privacy

When candidates take exams, they’re trusting the organisation to handle their data responsibly and ensure the integrity of the process. Breaches of security or invasive practices can erode trust and create unnecessary anxiety.

Include secure login options, such as single sign-on (SSO), to make accessing assessments seamless and safe for candidates.

Don’t be too overzealous with anti-cheating measures. Candidates need to feel that the system is on their side, aiming to protect their integrity rather than suspecting them by default. Transparency in security protocols is crucial to achieving this. Use features like randomised question sets, browser lockdowns, and integrity pledges to prevent cheating while maintaining a positive candidate experience.

Partner with data-secure providers and follow compliance best practices, guaranteeing candidates that their personal information remains private and protected throughout the assessment process.

6. Tech Support

Technical hiccups are the ultimate stressors during an exam (and in general!). Whether it’s a lost internet connection, a frozen screen, or an unclear interface, candidates need to know that help is a click or call away.

Anxiety often comes from the unknown. A lack of familiarity with the exam platform can lead to mistakes or wasted time during the test. Provide walkthroughs, mock exams, or tutorial videos before the exam day.

Real-time help can turn a potentially catastrophic situation into a manageable one. Offer live chat or a hotline during exams, staffed by knowledgeable support agents who can troubleshoot quickly.

Sometimes, technical issues aren’t resolved during the exam. A clear escalation path ensures candidates feel heard and supported. Create a transparent process for reporting issues, with guaranteed response times and clear outcomes.

Final Thoughts

Great exams are more than assessments—they’re opportunities to build trust and empower candidates. Clear, relevant questions, accessibility, fairness, real-world relevance, fast feedback, robust security, and reliable technical support work together to create a smoother exam experience. When candidates feel respected and supported, exams become a measure of their knowledge—not their ability to navigate barriers. By focusing on these elements, you’re not just testing—you’re setting the standard for excellence and integrity in assessment.