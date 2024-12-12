Latest News

From education to employment

Patrick Craven from City & Guilds discusses the impact of Gen AI on Qualifications and Assessment

Federation of Awarding Bodies December 12, 2024
0 Comments

We catch up with Patrick Craven, Director of Policy and Strategic Partnerships at City & Guilds at the Federation of Awarding Bodies annual conference (#FAB2024) to discuss the impact of GenAI on Qualifications and the future of Assessment.

Generative AI’s impact on Qualification Production, Assessment and the Future of Assessment

Patrick explores the impact of Generative AI from an industry perspective and Awarding Organisations as a business, how they might use AI. Patrick unpacks how AI can impact Awarding Organisations from a production perspective.

We then discuss Generative AI and assessment.

Check out the video with Patrick below:

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics:
Federation of Awarding Bodies
Our vision is of a powerful trade association representing the collective interests of the UK’s qualifications and assessments industry. We envisage a world in which higher-quality technical, professional and vocational education, results in stronger public confidence in what we do.

