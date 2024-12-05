Navigating skills challenges in Health and Social Care. Ep5 Unlocking Opportunities

Welcome to Episode 5 of Unlocking Opportunities: Navigating the skills challenges in Health and Social Care. This is a new livestream season in partnership with FE News and NCFE. NHS and Healthcare is a high priority area for our new Government. Episode 5 unpacks the Skills Challenges in Health and Social Care.

Your host is Gavin O’Meara, CEO and Founder of FE News and he is joined with Lucy Hunte, Senior Apprenticeships Development Manager at NHS England, David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE and Anne-Marie Francis, Vice Principal Curriculum at Wigan and Leigh College.

This episode focusses on learner pathways across FE and their impact on skills and workforce challenges in the Health and Social care sector. With the panel debating some of the challenges and opportunities around Health and Social Care pathways, including employer placements, course delivery, and the future of all qualifications.

With 350 different job roles in the NHS, there were over 150,000 apprenticeship starts from Level 2 to Level 7 since 2017, and 282 different apprenticeships used. This week is T Level Celebration week and T Levels another important entry route with the Level 2 and Level 3 pipeline essential for the success of the Long-Term Workforce plan in the Health service. So the pathways and skills needs are vast and complex.

So check out the legacy video of the live stream unpacking the skills challenges in Health and Social Care:

In this six-part series, we will cover a range of topics centred around Labour’s commitment to “break down barriers to opportunity”. In its manifesto, the new government outlined an ambition to reform our childcare and education systems and make sure there’s no class ceiling on the ambitions of young people in Britain. Each 30-minute episode will have two hosts and two guests, focusing on the key issues and opportunities to allow the government to achieve its mission and help ensure learners and educators aren’t being left behind.