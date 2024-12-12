Shauna’s path to success: Advancing in beauty with ISA Training

Shauna’s journey in the beauty industry has been nothing short of inspiring. After finishing school, she decided to pursue a Level 2 Beauty Apprenticeship with ISA Training (proudly part of Educ8 Group).

Currently working at Rokoko Hub, Shauna is thriving in her role and enjoying every step of her professional development. With her passion for beauty growing each day, she shares her experience of choosing the apprenticeship route and how it has positively impacted her career.

Shauna’s decision to take the apprenticeship route was influenced by the experiences of those around her.

Shauna noticed that many of her peers who had completed traditional college courses in beauty said they were lacking practical experience, which made a significant difference in their careers, whereas those who took the apprenticeship route with ISA Training found it to be a far superior option.

According to Shauna, learning in the workplace gave her the chance to gain a deeper understanding of the beauty industry and directly apply her knowledge while working with real clients. She values the practical experience she is gaining and the ability to develop skills in a real salon environment.

Shauna has been impressed with the support and guidance she has received from her training coach throughout her apprenticeship.

This positive working relationship has been a key factor in Shauna’s success so far. Having someone who understands the challenges of balancing work and study has made her apprenticeship experience much smoother and more enjoyable.

Shauna said:‘My training coach is so lovely and really helpful when it comes to the workload or exams. It has been great working with her whilst completing my course.’

Enthusiastic about her apprenticeship journey, Shauna is already thinking about her next steps.

After completing her Level 2 apprenticeship, she is eager to continue her training with a Level 3 qualification to expand her skill set and further her career. She values the opportunity to gain experience in various areas of the salon and strongly believes that completing an apprenticeship with ISA Training will give her the well-rounded experience needed to excel in the beauty industry.

Shauna said: ‘I’m currently enjoying the nails and makeup side of the apprenticeship, but I really want to try everything to get a feel for what I love the most.’

By combining practical skills with theoretical knowledge, Shauna is not only preparing herself for success in the beauty industry but also discovering her passions along the way.

For more information on apprenticeships with ISA Training, visit: isatraining.co.uk or get in touch to find out how you can grow your business.