Telford College student in UK ‘Skills Olympics’ final

A Telford College health and social care student has secured a place in the UK final of a global ‘skills olympics’ competition.

Laila-Mae Bradley is among more than 400 talented apprentices and students to qualify for the national WorldSkills finals, which will be held in south Wales from November 25-28.

Laila, 17, from Telford, said she was ‘overwhelmed with excitement’, and really looking forward to the challenge, which could ultimately see her represent the UK in a global competition next year.

She is currently studying for her T-Level health qualification, and is hoping to become a midwife.

Leah Marshall, the college’s T-Level curriculum team leader, said:

“We’re all so proud of Laila, and can’t wait to follow her on this journey and watch her grow. We know that she will do Telford College proud.”

Telford College was one of a handful of venues to stage regional WorldSkills qualifiers this year, bringing together the best learners and apprentices from the area.

WorldSkills is a partnership between education, industry and the government, designed to boost the prestige of technical and professional education by embedding world-class training standards.

It promotes excellence in over 40 skill areas, supporting young people in developing the high-quality technical skills they need to thrive in their careers, while helping employers grow through access to world-class talent.

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said:

“Our competitions test learners’ skills against global industry standards, providing a powerful platform to showcase their talents.

“Over two intensive days of competition they will gain valuable skills and confidence which will turbo charge their careers and make the UK economy more competitive.

“With employers all over the UK crying out for high-quality skills this is a fantastic opportunity for hundreds of learners to show they are ready for work. I can’t wait to see the finalists in action.”

It’s a busy time for the college’s health department. A landmark new partnership between Keele University, Telford College and the NHS will help to boost skills and education opportunities for people in Shropshire with a suite of new courses.

The new partnership will see Keele and Telford College working together to deliver a range of healthcare courses for Shropshire students, starting with an innovative new Nursing Associate apprenticeship launching in September.

The partnership will see Keele University having its own dedicated teaching space at Telford College’s Wellington campus, which will be used to teach college students and deliver online lessons, with a particular focus on training a new generation of health and social care workers.