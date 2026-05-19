Canada Calling: North Wales college takes inclusion fight global

COLEG CAMBRIA has strengthened its international commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion following a week-long visit to Canada.

Fairness and Belonging Lead Alice Churm and Learning Support Manager Sean Finnigan travelled to Vancouver as part of a funded Taith exchange, coordinated by ColegauCymru.

They forged new partnerships with Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) and the Ending Violence Association of British Columbia (EVABC), building on international collaboration that began last year.

The visit focused on equality, inclusivity and diversity, with a strong emphasis on preventing and challenging harmful behaviours, embedding trauma-informed practice, and advancing anti-racism across further and higher education.

During the week, Alice and Sean delivered workshops on tackling misogyny, exploring online misogynistic cultures, embedding trauma-informed approaches, and supporting learners with additional learning needs (ALN).

In return, colleagues at KPU shared their Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) Action Plan, Anti-Racism Taskforce recommendations, accessibility strategy and work to decolonise institutional practice and strengthen engagement with Indigenous communities.

They also met with EVABC, a provincial non-profit organisation leading work to end gender-based violence, harassment and hate.

Alice said the experience highlighted the value of global collaboration in tackling complex issues affecting young people: “We were incredibly fortunate to spend time with colleagues in Canada on what was an inspiring and thought-provoking visit.

“The aim was to exchange staff training and share best practice, but we gained far more than we anticipated.

“We shared the work Coleg Cambria is leading on tackling misogyny, embedding trauma-informed practice and supporting learners with additional needs.”

She added: “In turn, our partners demonstrated how they strategically approach equality, anti-racism and decolonising institutions, and how they address violence against women and girls through meaningful training and dedicated spaces.

“A powerful theme throughout the visit was understanding Canada’s colonial history and its ongoing impact on Indigenous communities. That reflection is something we are keen to bring back to Wales as we continue developing our own inclusive culture.”

Sean described the visit as “truly eye-opening” and said it reinforced the shared commitment between institutions despite the miles between them.

“Working alongside colleagues in Canada allowed us to see how authentically EDI can be embedded across campus life,” he said.

“Despite the distance, we are united in our commitment to meaningful learner experience and strong support systems.

“I’ve returned with a renewed perspective on intersectional approaches and how this work can be further woven into our college and local community. We’re excited to continue building these partnerships and developing the work here in Wales.”

The visit builds on Coleg Cambria’s involvement in wider Wales-wide work to tackle misogyny and promote respectful relationships across the further education sector, following Estyn’s 2023 report into peer-on-peer sexual harassment among 16 to 18-year-olds and Alice’s trip to Montreal last year, where she joined representatives from other Welsh colleges on a visit to meet with educators, researchers, and charities working to combat gender-based violence and social polarisation.