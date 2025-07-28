Blackburn College Launches New Animal Care Course

Blackburn College is extending its wide-ranging vocational offerings with the launch of a brand new course in caring for animals.

The new Level 1 Animal Care course will be on offer at the top Lancashire college from September.

This new course further strengthens the College’s established reputation for high-quality, career-focused vocational education.

Blackburn College is delighted to be able to offer young people across East Lancashire a practical and engaging route into the animal care sector.

The course is designed with hands-on practical experience in mind, to help the learners build confidence while developing essential skills, alongside laying the groundwork for a career working with animals.

Dr Fazal Dad CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College, said:

“Our commitment to delivering high-quality vocational education is long-standing.

“This new Animal Care course is a natural addition to our offer – helping students gain the skills they need to build successful, rewarding futures in a sector with strong and growing demand.”

The course will cover key areas including small animal care, animal health and welfare, and workplace safety.

Students will develop the knowledge and confidence to pursue roles in pet retail, grooming, kennels, catteries, and many other animal-related services.

The launch of the course reflects Blackburn College’s continued investment in providing accessible, local opportunities that support both personal ambition and regional workforce needs.

A spokesperson for the College said:

“Vocational education opens up real career opportunities for learners of all backgrounds.

“The animal care sector is growing all the time, and there is a high demand for skilled professionals.

“Offering new courses like this shows how Blackburn College remains committed to providing education that meets real-world needs.”

Level 1 qualifications are introductory courses, designed to equip learners with the necessary basic knowledge and practical skills to succeed.

The new Animal Care course will provide a foundational understanding of the principles surrounding animal care, including learning about health and safety and proper animal handling techniques, as well as basic animal husbandry.

A significant portion of the course will involve hands-on experience with a variety of farmyard and household animals, including feeding and cleaning, as well as basic care.

This introductory course is designed to prepare learners for further study at Level 2, or for them to have the necessary knowledge and experience to enter entry-level positions in the animal care industry.

Applications for Level 1 Animal Care are now open for September 2025, and those interested are urged to visit Blackburn College’s website.