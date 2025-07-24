Two Leeds College of Building Apprentices Honoured at National Painting & Decorating Awards

Two Leeds College of Building (LCB) apprentices have been recognised for their talents at this year’s Painting and Decorating Association’s (PDA) awards.

Owen Sheldon, an apprentice from Bagnalls, was crowned the Senior Apprentice of the Year at the award ceremony, which was held at Plaisterers’ Hall in London. Faith Loynes, also from Bagnalls, took home the runner up award in the Junior Apprentice category.

The PDA is the country’s largest trade and employers’ association in the painting and decorating industry. Their annual awards, sponsored by Johnstone’s Trade Paint, Purdy Professional Painting Tools and CITB celebrate the highest standards of trade excellence.

Owen, who is also a finalist in this year’s SkillBuild competition, said he was “honoured” to receive the award:

“It was great to even have been nominated. I really appreciate everything they do for the industry and apprentices across the UK. Everyone here at LCB has supported me every step of the way and have been there for me during every competition.”

When asked what was in store for his future, Owen said:

“College-wise, we’ve got the National SkillBuild finals coming up which I’m looking forward to. But in terms of my career at Bagnalls, who knows? We’ve already been in talks about possible opportunities once I’m out of my apprenticeship. Let’s just see what goes from there.”

Reflecting on her award Faith said she was “proud and amazed” to have made it so far in the competition:

“I’m so grateful to PDA, they were so welcoming. Back in Leeds, my teachers at LCB have helped me refine my skills and become a better painter. All my tutors are great – Ryan, Gary and John have been really supportive and have given me lots of really great tips.”

LCB Painting & Decorating Lecturer Garry Johnson-Crabtree added:

“We, as a team, are incredibly proud of Owen and Faith’s hard work and determination. The PDA awards are crucial to all apprentices because it is a recognition of their skill, determination and the ability to work under time constraints.

“The students that don’t quite make it are thought of as much as those who win, because they have been through the process. They can always try again next year. The awards foster a healthy competitive spirit between students, and it is a very worthwhile endeavour.”

Group People Director at Bagnalls Ellie Jobes said the wins were a fabulous achievement:

“Of the seven apprentices recognised at The PDA Apprentice of the Year competition, four were from Bagnalls. Congratulations to everyone – we are all so proud of you.”