Bradford College Renovation Project Achieves Property Awards Hat-Trick

A £6.9 million refurbishment project that saw a derelict building transformed into Bradford College’s cutting-edge Garden Mills facility has been selected as a finalist in three prestigious property awards.

The extensive Garden Mills building project on Thornton Road was selected as a finalist in the Constructing Excellence Yorkshire & Humber Awards 2025, as well as the Insider Yorkshire Property Awards 2025 and the Education Estates Awards 2025.

Contractor Tilbury Douglas completed the impressive transformation of the 1900s five-storey building in Autumn 2024. Garden Mills has since welcomed higher-level HNC/HND and degree students, including those in ophthalmic and digital fields.

Garden Mills enhances the substantial health science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) facilities at the College. The building incorporates cutting-edge digital IT labs, an ophthalmic dispensing suite, a clinical suite, a real-life work environment with consulting and testing booths, a collaboration area, and new academic teaching spaces.



The Bradford College building reached the finals of the Constructing Excellence Yorkshire & Humber Awards before being shortlisted in the ‘Refurbishment/Renovation of the Year’ category ofThe Yorkshire Property Awards. Organised by Insider Media, the awards on 18th September will celebrate projects across commercial and residential real estate.

Completing the hat-trick, Garden Mills was then selected as a finalist in the ‘Project of the Year – Colleges’ category of the Education Estates Awards taking place on 14th October at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester.

Pamela Sheldon, Bradford College Head of Projects, said:

“We’re thrilled that Garden Mills has been recognised as an industry-leading refurbishment project. This cutting-edge STEM facility is an incredible new learning environment for our higher-level and degree students, enabling Bradford College to address critical skills gaps in the region moving forward.



“This refurbishment programme delivered a significant social value return on investment of nearly £2 million. Thanks to our contractor, Tilbury Douglas, we ensured that 75% of orders were placed locally and that the project contributed to the community through a range of successful partnerships.”

Paul Ellenor, Tilbury Douglas Regional Director for Yorkshire and the North East, added:

“Being shortlisted for the Yorkshire Property Awards, the Constructing Excellence Awards, and the Education Estates Awards is a significant honour that recognises the collaborative spirit and innovation behind the Garden Mills project.



“This achievement reflects the commitment of our teams and partners to deliver sustainable, inspiring environments that meet the evolving needs of education. Garden Mills showcases how modern design and construction excellence can truly enrich the community.”



The Garden Mills project was made possible following the receipt of £5.8 million in funding from The Office for Students (OfS) Higher Education Capital Fund, with a £1.1 million contribution from Bradford College.