The IMI Announces Passing of Rich Hutchins

It is with huge sadness that the IMI must announce that Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager, passed away peacefully on 22nd July 2025, surrounded by his family. Our deepest condolences are extended to Rich’s wife, Helen, and children, Thomas and Francesca, as well as his wider family and friends.

Rich leaves a massive gap in the lives of everyone involved in the IMI Skills Competitions. He was a fantastic colleague and friend and a highly valued member of the IMI family, known for his contagious smile, glass half full attitude and deep passion for supporting young people develop their skills and confidence.

Rich joined the IMI family in February 2020 as our Skills Competition Manager, working with World Skills UK and having been a judge prior to this. His passion was not only automotive, but the fantastic people who drive our sector forward.

This loss will be deeply felt across our organisation, by the hundreds of people he inspired and supported at the start of their careers, many of whom have gone on to great success, as well as across the wider automotive and WorldSkills community.

The IMI is compiling a condolences book – anyone who wishes to make a tribute can send it to [email protected]