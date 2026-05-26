Award success for new college building in Leeds

A new college building in Leeds has scooped a national award for its innovative modular construction.

The new campus building based at Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College, was named ‘Project of the Year for Education’ for modular building specialists McAvoy at the ‘Modern Methods of Construction’ awards in May.

Modular construction involves constructing buildings off-site, in individual building units – that are put together on-site for efficient installation.

This approach can result in substantial cost and time savings, because construction of the units takes place in a remote factory while the on-site ground and foundation work gets underway.

The new three storey block, which opened in September 2025 at Leeds City College’s Park Lane campus, has created facilities for over 250 students including laboratories, a fitness studio and large theatre space.

The theatre is a welcome addition, and has been used for Leeds Sixth Form’s new ‘Ask the Expert’ series -welcoming local employers, universities and apprenticeship providers to deliver interactive sessions to their students.

Made in Belfast- for Leeds Sixth Form College

The new C Block building first started construction in September 2024 where it was made at McAvoy’s headquarters in Belfast- and put together on-site at Park Lane campus.

In December 2024, eight learners from Leeds City College and Leeds Sixth Form College flew to Belfast to view the headquarters of McAvoy where they had the opportunity to see the modules – building units – that were being made for the new block at Park Lane campus.

The trip was led by Park Lane Campus Operations Manager, Andy Shaw and Deputy Head of STEM at Leeds Sixth Form College, Alexandra Wilkinson. They were both delighted to see how much everyone got out of it.

Ms Wilkinson said: “The visit gave students a unique opportunity to see how design, manufacturing and transport all work together to make the building we will have on our campus in early 2025. We’re looking forward to taking students to visit the site when our modules arrive in the new year.”

Mr Shaw added: “The trip gave me a whole new appreciation for the scale and craftsmanship involved in the construction of our new C Block.”

One student who attended said: “The trip showed me the wide range of careers available in construction and even inspired me to explore a new hobby, like mini crafts. It has made me seriously consider a future career in project management.”

The Modern Methods of Construction (MMC) awards brings the industry together to celebrate the most forward-thinking, impactful projects over the past year and spotlight the people and organisations pushing construction into the future.

McAvoy were praised at the MMC awards for the “first class engagement and involvement from young people and the local community” in the project.

Phil Mark, Principal at Leeds Sixth Form College, said: “Since the new building opened, we have been able to offer our students and visitors a modern and professional learning environment.

“Whether they are preparing for university, entering employment, or beginning an apprenticeship, the space has helped us create a calm and focused place for students to learn and work.”